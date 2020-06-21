24 HUDSON TERR

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Video Tour Available. Charming Victorian Style home has been recently renovated! This first floor apartment boast hardwood floors, Eat in Kitchen with new Stainless Steel Appliances, Formal Dining Room with Built in Cabinet, Spacious Living Room , 2 Bedrooms and Renovated Bath. Washer and dryer included. Private backyard patio area and use of basement for additional storage. Two assigned parking spaces are permitted, Small - Medium sized Pets considered on a case by case basis for an additional fee. Landlord pays trash, plowing & lawn service. Close to commuter routes, trains, shopping, schools & restaurants. A Must See!