All apartments in Marlboro
Find more places like 24 HUDSON TERR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlboro, NY
/
24 HUDSON TERR
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:08 AM

24 HUDSON TERR

24 Hudson Terrace · (845) 242-0987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY 12542
Marlboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Video Tour Available. Charming Victorian Style home has been recently renovated! This first floor apartment boast hardwood floors, Eat in Kitchen with new Stainless Steel Appliances, Formal Dining Room with Built in Cabinet, Spacious Living Room , 2 Bedrooms and Renovated Bath. Washer and dryer included. Private backyard patio area and use of basement for additional storage. Two assigned parking spaces are permitted, Small - Medium sized Pets considered on a case by case basis for an additional fee. Landlord pays trash, plowing & lawn service. Close to commuter routes, trains, shopping, schools & restaurants. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 HUDSON TERR have any available units?
24 HUDSON TERR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 HUDSON TERR have?
Some of 24 HUDSON TERR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 HUDSON TERR currently offering any rent specials?
24 HUDSON TERR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 HUDSON TERR pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 HUDSON TERR is pet friendly.
Does 24 HUDSON TERR offer parking?
Yes, 24 HUDSON TERR does offer parking.
Does 24 HUDSON TERR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 HUDSON TERR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 HUDSON TERR have a pool?
No, 24 HUDSON TERR does not have a pool.
Does 24 HUDSON TERR have accessible units?
No, 24 HUDSON TERR does not have accessible units.
Does 24 HUDSON TERR have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 HUDSON TERR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 HUDSON TERR have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 HUDSON TERR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24 HUDSON TERR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NY
New Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYFishkill, NYBeacon, NYNewburgh, NYWalden, NYWoodbury, NYHighland Falls, NY
Lake Carmel, NYKingston, NYPeekskill, NYWest Haverstraw, NYMechanicstown, NYMiddletown, NYMount Kisco, NYGreenwood Lake, NYSaugerties, NYSloatsburg, NYWarwick, NYAirmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity