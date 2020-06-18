Rent Calculator
142 Washington Street
Last updated June 18 2020
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
142 Washington Street
142 Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
142 Washington Street, Manlius, NY 13104
Manlius
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 full bath first floor unit in FM schools. Large fam room, dining room and kitchen. On site laundry and garage space included. Pets allowed with pet deposit. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 142 Washington Street have any available units?
142 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manlius, NY
.
What amenities does 142 Washington Street have?
Some of 142 Washington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 142 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 142 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 142 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 142 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 142 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 142 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
