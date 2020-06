Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

This is a legal two family residence, The apartment offers a new kitchen, updated bathroom, dining area, two bedrooms, living room, washer/dryer and storage space. It's in a beautiful development. There is a slider to private patio and large front porch to sit out on. Handicap accessible. Must have great credit, background and reference check. No pets/smoking, Tenants responsible for electric and oil.