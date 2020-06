Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher playground tennis court range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground tennis court

Looking to be directly on a sandy bay beach? This is the opportunity you've been looking for. Ideal location for a summer fun retreat. Waterside deck overlooks bay with wide sweeping views. Outdoor shower. Adjacent to S. Jamesport Beach which features 3,000 ft. on Peconic Bay, Tennis Courts, Designated Swimming area, pavilion, and playground. Available for September and Autumn 2020.