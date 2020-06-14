Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Islandia, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Islandia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Islandia
1 Unit Available
705 Towne House Vlg
705 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Big and bright Unit conveniently located near expressway. Closets galore Over sized rooms Newer kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors..Laundry inside of unit with new washer and dryer... CLEAN!!!
Results within 5 miles of Islandia
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,470
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.
Results within 10 miles of Islandia
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Patchogue
8 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,328
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
7 Harborview Road
7 Harborview Rd, Stony Brook, NY
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Studio With Fireplace, Bookcases, Kitchenette, Bath, Parking For One Car, Hardwood Floors. One Month Rent, One Month Broker's Fee And 1 Months Security. Close To beach. All Included But Cable And Electric. Great location!

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Wells Ln
15 Wells Lane, Stony Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Quanit cottage with hardwood floors and fireplaceon tree lined street. Views of the water. Close to Stony Brook Village and restaurants

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
34 Walter Court
34 Walter Court, Commack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
house just painted and wood floors redone 3 car limit. tenant is to have renters insurance . No pets no smoking. Local landlord,private fenced yard.CAC Kitchen and baths updated,gas cooking ,oil HW heat.Close to shopping &resturants&,transporation.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
174 Ketay Drive
174 South Ketay Drive, Commack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Hi Ranch Located in a peaceful Cul-De-Sec with wide backyard. This Well Maintained home features Inviting Bright Living room with Updated Anderson picture Window. New LED high-hats & Lights throughout; 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment With Large Bedroom And Living/Dining Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area And Carpet In Bedroom. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Great River
1 Unit Available
373 Great River Road
373 Great River Road, Great River, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Country charmer waterfront home in Great River with 75 foot dock space included in rent. Offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large great room with Fireplace and views of River, full basement and 2 garages for storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Islandia, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Islandia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

