Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Irvington, NY with parking

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
49 Main Street
49 Main Street, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Escape the City! Fantastic 2 bedroom in a historic building in the heart of downtown Irvington! 3rd floor unit. Floors are being refinished - pictures and virtual walkthrough will be updated when that happens.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
39 Main Street
39 Main St, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
35 S Broadway
35 South Broadway, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom apartment in well cared for complex. Beautiful hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in complex. Plenty of parking at no extra charge. A nice garden community close to the river on a private cul-de-sac.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
92 North Broadway
92 N Broadway, Irvington, NY
Studio
$2,550
1050 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful stone cottage loft style home for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Irvington
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8 Gracemere
8 Gracemere, Tarrytown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4228 sqft
This is a fully furnished seasonal rental, available from July 1, 2020 through Labor Day, 2020. 8 Gracemere is a charming 1914 home that has been lived in by only two families for all of its 106-year history.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
269 Broadway
269 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in this beautiful recently renovated One Bedroom Apartment. 5 Minute walk to Metro North train station. Located in the heart of Dobbs Ferry, walking distance to shops and restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8 Mountain Rd
8 Mountain Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Beautifully renovated and spacious apartment available in Irvington, beginning January 27, 2020. The apartment is located in a quiet two-family home, and has been completely re-insulated including the ceilings, floors, and walls.

1 of 31

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
27 Main Street
27 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Chic urban-style second floor walk-up apartment with wonderful open floor plan offers stunning Hudson River views year-round. ~150 square foot private balcony spans the entire 20 foot width of apartment, bringing nature indoors.
Results within 5 miles of Irvington
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1280 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
23 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,229
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
8 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,355
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,209
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,497
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 5L Available 07/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
111 E Hartsdale Avenue
111 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Commuter's Dream. Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Hartsdale. Very close to the train, shops, highways and recreation.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10 Wright Place
10 Wright Pl, Eastchester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
800 sqft
Renovated and bright apartment with plenty of closet space..Convenient to all.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Irvington, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Irvington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

