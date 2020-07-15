/
2 bedroom apartments
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irondequoit, NY
46 Cecelia Terrace
46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible. Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage.
164 Giles Avenue
164 Giles Avenue, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
W0W DARLING DOLL HOUSE 2 BEDROOM RANCH, CENTRAL AIR, ALL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, BASEMENT REC ROOM, PRIVATE REAL YARD & PATIO WITH FENCED YARD, EASY ONE FLOOR LIVING, OWNER WILL RETAIN ONE SMALL ROOM IN THE BASEMENT, CALL AGENT
48 Pontiac Drive
48 Pontiac Drive, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
This delightful home located in Rochester, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. This home comes with an extended and secluded driveway leading to the garage in the back.
Results within 1 mile of Irondequoit
Charlotte
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$985
900 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Residents have access to the onsite pool, sundeck and community center. Select units have breakfast bars and hardwood flooring. Convenient to Northgate Plaza.
Maplewood
191-193 Winchester St 193
191-193 Winchester Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Cozy 2bdrm/1bath apartment with balcony - Property Id: 292096 This apartment is the upper unit of a duplex with a relaxing walk out balcony. Fresh paint, and newer windows, new furnace and water heater.
Results within 5 miles of Irondequoit
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
East Avenue
29 Portsmouth Terrace
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1550 sqft
Totally renovated 2bdrm in 1880 Victorian mansion in impecable condition-Spacious rooms-high ceilings-Marble full bath-hardwood floors -eatin kitchen - natural wood work- newer kitchen and appliances- high efficiency furnace and central air- green
South Wedge
22 Hickory Street
22 Hickory Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment. Large kitchen with island, 1.5 renovated bathrooms, all matching laminate flooring throughout, great closet space, very private back yard, basement laundry.
East Avenue
359 Alexander Street
359 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Multiple units available. These units were recently renovated with new flooring, paint and kitchen cabinets. Your steps from the very popular East Ave and Alexander Area. As mentioned above, the heat is included.
East Avenue
8 Portsmouth Terrace
8 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1610 sqft
Open Wednesday 5:30- 6:00! Exciting opportunity to rent this incredible recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom upstairs apartment! Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout.
East Avenue
36 Vick Park B
36 Vick Park B, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Park Ave! 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom with an open floor plan, granite counters, fridge, gas range, dishwasher and coin-op laundry on site.
Strong
75 Stewart Street
75 Stewart Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Charming upper unit in a two-family home in the Highland Park area! Off-street parking, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, cozy living room, updated bathroom, and hardwood floors throughout.
Maplewood
88 Christian Avenue
88 Christian Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Check out this completely renovated 2/3-bedroom, 1.5-bath Single Family home in the heart of Maplewood! Just minutes from all the shopping, restaurants, and cafes that West Ridge Road has to offer.
Park Avenue
35 Wellesley St.
35 Wellesley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful Updated 1200 sq. ft.
South Wedge
4 Whalin Street
4 Whalin Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Nice updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Galley kitchen, hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer supplied in private basement. Street Parking. 1 pet negotiable w/$150 pet fee. Size and breed restriction. Non Smokers. Available August 1st.
East Avenue
40 Vick Park B Park
40 Vick Park B, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1487 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor apartment in the heart of Park Avenue with original charm & character and sought-after updates in kitchen & bath. This unit offers 2-3 bedrooms & 1 full bath with walk-in shower & updated vanity.
19th Ward
62 Kron Street
62 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a house. Nice size living room and formal dining room. remodeled kitchen, open front porch, hardwood floors and great storage. Off street parking and laundry hookups available.
Results within 10 miles of Irondequoit
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
971 sqft
Brick-style community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Interiors boast wood-like flooring, private balconies or patios and spacious floor plans. Amenities include ample laundry centers, a gym and a pool.
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1161 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1136 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
