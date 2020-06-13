Apartment List
/
NY
/
hyde park
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
2 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hyde Park Village
1 Unit Available
22 MAIN ST
22 Main Street, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment for rent in a beautiful old Victorian home on national historic register.
Results within 5 miles of Hyde Park

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 KYLE CT
15 Kyle Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highland
1 Unit Available
58 Bellevue Drive
58 Bellevue Road, Highland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
141 PINEBROOK DR
141 Pinebrook Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1881 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN PINEBROOK ESTATES. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES THAT OPENS INTO SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highland
1 Unit Available
6 COMMERCIAL AVE #C
6 Commercial Avenue, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1188 sqft
Available immediately is this bi-level, three bedroom, one bath apartment with Highland schools.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
28 CONKLIN ST
28 Conklin Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
LARGE FIRST FLOOR TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/HIGH CEILINGS, NEW FLOORING & FRESH PAINT. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PATIO ACCESS, LARGE LIVING ROOM & WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS. NATURAL GAS FOR HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
60 TAYLOR AVE
60 Taylor Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
684 sqft
Fall in love with this bright, comfortable 1st floor apartment. On a cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently located close to Marist College, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie Train Station, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Rt 9.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
39 W DORSEY LN
39 West Dorsey Lane, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3151 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! Charming furnished colonial farmhouse, Circa.1900. on 39+ acres. Property was used as a B&B. It is a nature lovers dream with meadows, woods, walking trails and a 2 acre pond. The home has 4 large BRs with FP & en suite baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
155 N CLINTON ST
155 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated two bedroom apartment, offering granite counter top, washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Heat and hot water Included. You will not be disappointed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highland
1 Unit Available
156 UPPER GRAND STREET
156 Upper Grand Street, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Highland NY. This home sits back on a flag lot on 0.7 acres of land and fairly private. The home has new roof, new solar panels, new furnace, hardwood floors, deck and plenty of parking.
Results within 10 miles of Hyde Park

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Spackenkill
1 Unit Available
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2339 NEW HACKENSACK RD
2339 New Hackensack Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom cottage with lots of privacy. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms, living and dining room. Lots of light throughout with French doors and sun porch. There are two patios and grassy area to enjoy the outside.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
433 RHINECLIFF ROAD
433 Rhinecliff Road, Rhinecliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4074 sqft
Eagles perch on the bluff over the Hudson. Watch the river flow throughout the seasons in this gorgeous newly redone Mid-Century Modern. Immaculate and pristine. Walk to the Amtrak train or into Rhinebeck Village.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4 SEYMOUR DR
4 Seymour Drive, Rhinebeck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
A large 2 bedroom suite with large rooms and a office space. Very nice grounds and heated above ground pool with a grill just for the tenants. Owner have a separate deck. parking for 2 cars. Restricted to 3 occupants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
203 FIDDLERS BRIDGE RD
203 Fiddlers Bridge Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
4005 sqft
Summer rental June 1 to August 31. Farmhouse on a Christmas Tree Farm. First Floor has 2 Living Rooms, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen, Full Bath. 2nd Floor has 4 Bedrooms + Full Bath. Deck, Porch, Ponds. Rustic Country Life for the Summer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
66 Vail Rd
66 Vail Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
For Rent or Sale, this newly renovated center-hall colonial is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac. Rocking-chair front porch, private back-yard w new stone patio and a storage shed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Milton
1 Unit Available
65 Woodcrest Lane
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view. Enjoy the fresh air while unwinding in the pool or hot tub watching the boats sail by.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
97 BOARDMAN
97 Boardman Road, Dutchess County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3126 sqft
Centrally located , so convenient to schools, hospitals, transportation, and shopping, this gem of a cape will surprise you when you walk through the doors. Sitting on 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24 GREENHOUSE LANE
24 Greenhouse Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1206 sqft
SUPER LOCATION TOWNHOUSE AT END OF CUL DE SAC. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, PRIVACY FENCE FOR A PRIVATE BACKYARD AND SIDE YARD. BACKS UP TO VASSAR COLLEGE LANDS. LARGE DECK OFF EIK. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FOR THOSE THAT HAVE ALLERGIES.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
New Paltz Village
1 Unit Available
404 Briarwood Court
404 Briarwood Ct, New Paltz, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1480 sqft
Available now for one year (+) lease. Easy living in this well maintained three bedroom townhouse. Nice layout with private back deck. Central air, washer/dryer, hardwood flooring and brand new carpeting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7 STONEHOUSE RD
7 Stonehouse Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3500 sqft
Private furnished country estate on 7 acres on a historically deeded dirt road min to TSP and Town of Rhinebeck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hyde Park, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hyde Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hyde Park 1 BedroomsHyde Park Apartments with Balcony
Hyde Park Apartments with ParkingHyde Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Hyde Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NY
Chester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NYMonticello, NYRidgefield, CTWalden, NYBeacon, NYSaugerties, NYCatskill, NYBethel, CT
Lake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYHudson, NYTorrington, CTKingston, NYSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NYMiddletown, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYHarrison, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College
Western Connecticut State University