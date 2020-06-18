22 MAIN ST

Amenities

Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment for rent in a beautiful old Victorian home on national historic register. Fantastic Hyde Park village location, walking distance to bus route, Hudson River, Hyde Park Library, Vanderbilt Carriage House, shopping and other amenities.Heat, Hot water, and Electric are INCLUDED! Pets considered on case by case basis, professionally managed. This is a second floor, Non-Smoking rental. Available immediately. All showings are subject to the state's COVID-19 orders, recommendations, guidance, and all CDC and local health mandates and/or guidance regarding listing showings.