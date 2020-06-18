All apartments in Hyde Park
22 MAIN ST

22 Main Street · (845) 889-4188
22 Main Street, Hyde Park, NY 12538
1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment for rent in a beautiful old Victorian home on national historic register. Fantastic Hyde Park village location, walking distance to bus route, Hudson River, Hyde Park Library, Vanderbilt Carriage House, shopping and other amenities.Heat, Hot water, and Electric are INCLUDED! Pets considered on case by case basis, professionally managed. This is a second floor, Non-Smoking rental. Available immediately. All showings are subject to the state's COVID-19 orders, recommendations, guidance, and all CDC and local health mandates and/or guidance regarding listing showings.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 MAIN ST have any available units?
22 MAIN ST has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 MAIN ST have?
Some of 22 MAIN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
22 MAIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 MAIN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 MAIN ST is pet friendly.
Does 22 MAIN ST offer parking?
No, 22 MAIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 22 MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 MAIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 22 MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 22 MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 22 MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 22 MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 MAIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 MAIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
