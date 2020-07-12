Apartment List
/
NY
/
huntington station
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

94 Apartments for rent in Huntington Station, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Huntington Station apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,840
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,870
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
6 Northridge Street
6 Northridge St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 Bedroom Luxury Apartment With Private Fenced Yard, Private Parking, And Additional Storage, Designer Floor & Updated Throughout, Total Efficiency Apartment

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
3 6th Avenue
3 6th Avenue, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move Right In To This Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment Conveniently Located in Huntington Station. All is Included in Rent Except for Cable. Partial Yard Space and Parking Included.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
60 E Rogues Path
60 East Rogues Path, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
NO LONGER AVAILABLE, Lease in progress. Spacious One Bedroom and Living Room w/Full Bath and Private Entrance in a lovely home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
267 Broadway
267 Broadway, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Diamond 2 Bedroom, in Legal 4 Family House. Totally redone, New Appliances, Deck, Parking in back by entrance, Heat included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric. Tenant responsible for own snow removal.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington Station

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
245 Main Street
245 Main Street, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
Opportunity to live in the Heart of downtown Huntington. Luxury Living offered with Soaring Ceilings, Hi-Hat lighting, hardwood floors and ample natural light: great views of Main Street from Living Room windows.Large bedroom, with walk-in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
10 Oakwood Road
10 Oakwood Road, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2800 sqft
Exceptional home located in Huntington Village! Spacious 4bd/2ba Colonial full of character featuring a Living Rm w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Bedroom w/WIC and Full Bathroom on First Floor, Kitchen and Mud Room leading to a flat backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
57 Spring Road
57 Spring Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Walk To Town From This Beautiful Newly Total Renovation Inside And Out. 2/Bed 1/Ba With Stainless, Granite, Fireplace And Laundry Room. Enjoy A Private Fenced In Back Yard With Your Own Detached Garage. with electric car charger

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
1 Lendale Pl
1 Lendale Place, Huntington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! First floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2nd first floor bedroom + three additional bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Huntington
33 Chichester Road
33 Chichester Road, South Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Huge apt on 2nd floor ready for immed occupancy. Freshly painted, rugs cleaned. Brand new kitchen cabinets. Large eik with alcove for microwave cart or desk and a large pantry. Heat and water incl. Elec runs about $75 a month.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
29 N Woodhull Rd
29 North Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
MINT condition fresh painted 4 bed room house. owner lives at back apartment. shares untility 20/80. see pictures for interior condition

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
Cold Spring Harbor
185 Soundview Rd
185 Soundview Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Sunny & Bright Village Colonial. Elegant Simplicity. Updated Country Kitchen With New Dishwasher And Range, Bathrooms, Windows, Garage Door, Floors Refinished, Mouldings & Nicely Sized Rooms. Freshly Painted.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington Station
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
32 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
2 Bushwick Street
2 Bushwick Street, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Professionally Cleaned, Beautiful 2 Bdrm, 1FBth Upper Apt in House in Lovely Melville Triangle Section, Gleaming Hardwoods, W/D in Huge Eat-in-Kitchen 10x17, Lvrm 18x12, 1st Bdrm 15x12, 2nd Bdrm 11x11.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Nathan Hale
7 Nathan Hale Dr, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Luxury 3 Story Townhome in the Heart of Huntington Village! 2 Bedroom En-Suites With Full Baths And Large Closets. 9' Ceilings On Main Floor Living Space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Northport
146 Bayview Avenue
146 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
5227 sqft
Amazing Historical Victorian in the Heart of Northport Village overlooking the Harbor & out to the Sound and Connecticut. Master Bedroom opens with French Doors out to a large Terrace w/ spectacular Waterviews.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
257 Park Avenue
257 Park Avenue, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FANTASTIC Village Location! Three Story Vintage Colonial With 4 + Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths, Filled With Character & Charm, Set On Enchanting Manicured Property With Brick Patio & Heated Greenhouse.
City Guide for Huntington Station, NY

Huntington Station is home of Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Afraid to eat oysters? Perfect! You'll fit right in.

Located in Suffolk County, New York, Huntington Station is actually officially known as a hamlet, rather than a city. It is a census-designated place, meaning it has been specially delineated for the official purpose of gathering data regarding the residents. Huntington Station is named after its railroad station, and the hamlet is a community within the town of Huntington. The weather in Huntington Station is at par with that for the rest of New York – warm in the summer and chilly in the winter months. More than 33,040 people call this community home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Huntington Station, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Huntington Station apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Huntington Station 1 BedroomsHuntington Station 2 BedroomsHuntington Station 3 BedroomsHuntington Station Apartments with Balcony
Huntington Station Apartments with GarageHuntington Station Apartments with GymHuntington Station Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Station Apartments with Parking
Huntington Station Apartments with PoolHuntington Station Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntington Station Dog Friendly ApartmentsHuntington Station Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYStamford, CTNorwalk, CTGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CT
Ronkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYWest Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYBay Shore, NY
Port Washington, NYBabylon, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NYEast Farmingdale, NYNorthport, NYHicksville, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYCos Cob, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Adelphi UniversityCUNY LaGuardia Community College
Hofstra University