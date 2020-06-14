Apartment List
/
NY
/
huntington station
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:32 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Huntington Station, NY with garage

Huntington Station apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,622
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Results within 1 mile of Huntington Station

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Cold Spring Harbor
1 Unit Available
185 Soundview Rd
185 Soundview Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Sunny & Bright Village Colonial. Elegant Simplicity. Updated Country Kitchen With New Dishwasher And Range, Bathrooms, Windows, Garage Door, Floors Refinished, Mouldings & Nicely Sized Rooms. Freshly Painted.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington Station
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Syosset
1 Unit Available
6 Arizona Avenue
6 Arizona Avenue, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1396 sqft
Sun drenched rooms with a huge backyard. Large living room, formal dining, Eat-in-Kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Huge Master bedroom on the main floor. Hardwood Floors, Reverse Coil System For Central air and Heating system.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oyster Bay Cove
1 Unit Available
26 Yellow Cote Road
26 Yellow Cote Road, Oyster Bay Cove, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4500 sqft
Original Architects Design. Bright Spacious Modern Contemporary. A must See. Fab Viking Eik and Spa Bath. Hardwood and Granite thru out. Wonderful open layout with natural light. Situated on 2 + Acres in oyster bay cove

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Halesite
1 Unit Available
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Huntington Station

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Syosset
1 Unit Available
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Freshly painted, bright and spacious Split style house. Diamond condition, Lot of updates, new refrigerator, new oven and more....This property features high ceiling, hardwood floor and a nice deck.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
5 Grant St
5 Grant Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1334 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Port Jeff Station, this 4 bed 2 bath Colonial is just waiting to be seen. With a brand new kitchen featuring white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It is the perfect balance between modern and homey.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
39 Michigan Dr
39 Michigan Drive, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Hicksville with Bethpage school district. Huge full finished basement with laundry, outside entrance, bathroom, large open area, and additional room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Plainedge
1 Unit Available
5 Martin Road
5 South Martin Road, Plainedge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Expanded Ranch features, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen w/Dining Area, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Full Finished Basement with Washer/Dryer and Full Bath, Large Yard, Detached Garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Babylon
1 Unit Available
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
24 Wolver Hollow Road
24 Wolver Hollow Road, Upper Brookville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1500 sqft
Furnished Cottage on gated 5.56A Estate. Planked would floors, living room w/wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. Formal Dining Room, Powder room, Family room and laundry room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
35 Topper Ln
35 Topper Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION-UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE FEATURES :EIK/GRANITE COUNTERS/SS APPLIANCES-2 FULL BTHS-UPDATED:WINDOWS,DOORS,ROOF,ELECTRIC,SIDING AND HEATING.FULLY FENCED-1.5 CAR GARAGE.WILL ALLOW DOG NO CATS.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Massapequa
1 Unit Available
136 Jerusalem Avenue
136 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Apartment Located On Ground Floor Of Legal 2 Family Home. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Two Baths, Part Finished Basement With Washer/Dryer. Includes Use Of Fenced Yard, Garage And 3 Car Driveway.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fort Salonga
1 Unit Available
5 Blanchard Dr
5 Blanchard Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Mint++ Updated Ranch Rental With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, CAC, Granite Kitchen, Wood Floors, Finished Basement, Oversized Patio, Large Fenced Yard, Garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
109 Periwinkle Road
109 Periwinkle Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious mint 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath colonial with detached garage. All new wood floors, freshly painted, owner maintains landscaping, cable ready, alarm system. Tenant must use oil company contracted to burner.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Islip
1 Unit Available
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
16 Frank Ave
16 Frank Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Recently Renovated Split Level 4-5 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Home. Fenced Backyard With A Lot Of Play Space For Kids. Garage Converted To Bedroom. Office In Lower Level Of Home, With A Large Room; which Can Be Made Into 5th Bedroom Or Den.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jericho
1 Unit Available
32 Briarcliff Road
32 Briarcliff Road, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Cape Style On Quiet Street, this house has bright living room, 4 Bedrooms, 1.
City Guide for Huntington Station, NY

Huntington Station is home of Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Afraid to eat oysters? Perfect! You'll fit right in.

Located in Suffolk County, New York, Huntington Station is actually officially known as a hamlet, rather than a city. It is a census-designated place, meaning it has been specially delineated for the official purpose of gathering data regarding the residents. Huntington Station is named after its railroad station, and the hamlet is a community within the town of Huntington. The weather in Huntington Station is at par with that for the rest of New York – warm in the summer and chilly in the winter months. More than 33,040 people call this community home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Huntington Station, NY

Huntington Station apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Huntington Station 1 BedroomsHuntington Station 2 BedroomsHuntington Station 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington Station 3 Bedrooms
Huntington Station Apartments with BalconyHuntington Station Apartments with GarageHuntington Station Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Station Apartments with Parking
Huntington Station Apartments with PoolHuntington Station Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntington Station Dog Friendly ApartmentsHuntington Station Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYStamford, CTNorwalk, CTGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CT
Ronkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYWest Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYBay Shore, NY
Port Washington, NYBabylon, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NYEast Farmingdale, NYNorthport, NYHicksville, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYCos Cob, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Adelphi UniversityCUNY LaGuardia Community College
Hofstra University