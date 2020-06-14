27 Apartments for rent in Huntington Station, NY with garage
Huntington Station is home of Oyster Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Afraid to eat oysters? Perfect! You'll fit right in.
Located in Suffolk County, New York, Huntington Station is actually officially known as a hamlet, rather than a city. It is a census-designated place, meaning it has been specially delineated for the official purpose of gathering data regarding the residents. Huntington Station is named after its railroad station, and the hamlet is a community within the town of Huntington. The weather in Huntington Station is at par with that for the rest of New York – warm in the summer and chilly in the winter months. More than 33,040 people call this community home. See more
Huntington Station apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.