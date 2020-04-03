711-west Warren Street

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Premier gallery, retail, showroom or dining space with historic detail. High traffic location facing Seventh Street Park. Humongous space with 15' pressed tin ceilings, recently refinished hard wood floors, and sky light. Full, dry storage basement with high ceilings included for a total of 3,800 square feet of usable space. Two beautifully detailed walk-in gallery style showcase windows. Heat is included in the rent. This is a very special place! Original detail. Amazing storefront - display windows. Can be a showpiece on Warren Street. HEAT INCLUDED Can be combined with similar space next door (Listing #128305) making for a total of 7,600 square feet of retail and basement storage. Minimum three year lease. First month's rent, last month's rent, plus one month security required on lease signing. Broker owned.