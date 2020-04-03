All apartments in Hudson
711-west Warren Street

711 Warren St ·
Location

711 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Premier gallery, retail, showroom or dining space with historic detail. High traffic location facing Seventh Street Park. Humongous space with 15' pressed tin ceilings, recently refinished hard wood floors, and sky light. Full, dry storage basement with high ceilings included for a total of 3,800 square feet of usable space. Two beautifully detailed walk-in gallery style showcase windows. Heat is included in the rent. This is a very special place! Original detail. Amazing storefront - display windows. Can be a showpiece on Warren Street. HEAT INCLUDED Can be combined with similar space next door (Listing #128305) making for a total of 7,600 square feet of retail and basement storage. Minimum three year lease. First month's rent, last month's rent, plus one month security required on lease signing. Broker owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711-west Warren Street have any available units?
711-west Warren Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 711-west Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
711-west Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711-west Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 711-west Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 711-west Warren Street offer parking?
No, 711-west Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 711-west Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711-west Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711-west Warren Street have a pool?
No, 711-west Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 711-west Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 711-west Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711-west Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 711-west Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711-west Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 711-west Warren Street does not have units with air conditioning.
