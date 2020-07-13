All apartments in Hudson
Last updated July 13 2020

536 Columbia Street

536 Columbia Street · (518) 697-0010
Hudson
Studio Apartments
Location

536 Columbia Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Steps from Warren Street! Sun-filled 2 Bedroom /2 Bath full floor apartment, great location in the coolest compound in Hudson. Bedroom 1 has gorgeous wide plank pine floors & the original tin ceilings. This bedroom also has access to its own full bath, leading to a grand living room space defined by semi-cathedral ceiling, hand-milled Ash floors, wall of windows looking toward the Catskills/ western sky, and ample closet space. The 2nd bedroom is the master w en suite bath. The chef's eat-in kitchen is defined by custom cabinetry, top of line appliances, and a small back porch for outside dining & relaxing. The apartment utilizes spray foam insulation, recessed lighting, central heating and cooling, thermal windows, classic tiled and wainscoted baths including an antique claw footed tub in master and a subway-tiled shower in the other full bath. There is also a washer and dryer in the basement. Nothing like this apartment on the market today, available September 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Columbia Street have any available units?
536 Columbia Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 536 Columbia Street have?
Some of 536 Columbia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
536 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
No, 536 Columbia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 536 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 536 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 536 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 Columbia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 536 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 536 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 536 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 Columbia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 536 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 Columbia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
