536 Columbia Street

Steps from Warren Street! Sun-filled 2 Bedroom /2 Bath full floor apartment, great location in the coolest compound in Hudson. Bedroom 1 has gorgeous wide plank pine floors & the original tin ceilings. This bedroom also has access to its own full bath, leading to a grand living room space defined by semi-cathedral ceiling, hand-milled Ash floors, wall of windows looking toward the Catskills/ western sky, and ample closet space. The 2nd bedroom is the master w en suite bath. The chef's eat-in kitchen is defined by custom cabinetry, top of line appliances, and a small back porch for outside dining & relaxing. The apartment utilizes spray foam insulation, recessed lighting, central heating and cooling, thermal windows, classic tiled and wainscoted baths including an antique claw footed tub in master and a subway-tiled shower in the other full bath. There is also a washer and dryer in the basement. Nothing like this apartment on the market today, available September 1.