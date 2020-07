Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Very spacious Furnished 4-Bedroom duplex in a beautiful Victorian home in Hudson. Four Bedrooms, four Baths, Living room, large eat-in Kitchen, convenient Pantry/Laundry Room. Two of the bedrooms are ground level. Climb the gracious spiral stairway to the additional bedrooms and bathes on the second level. Cable, WiFi and Electric included. Walk to everything. Yet in the midst of it all you can retreat to the shady backyard or while the hours away on the rocking chair front porch.