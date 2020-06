Amenities

A Great Apartment in a Fantastic Location A bright spacious three (3) bedroom apartment on Warren Street. Full living room and separate dinning room with hardwood floors. Two walk-in closets. A large kitchen with plenty of new counters and cabinets, new dishwasher, and a walk-in pantry. A full bathroom with tub and shower; new vanity with storage and a window. Laundry facilities on first floor of building. HEAT INCLUDED in rent.

Located directly across the street from the Hudson Opera House, Red Dot and Talbott & Arding Gourmet Grocers. First month's rent and one month security required. Two year lease available. Broker owned. Third floor.