58 Bellevue Drive

Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office. Wood floors throughout and tile in one room with plenty of sunlight coming in and cabinets galore for storage, lots of closets, PLUS bonus extra walk-in closet already set up as office/craft room - but wait there's more - pull down attic storage and your own shed! Kitchen has dishwasher and full-sized refrigerator. Stackable washer and dryer too! Rent includes electric, water, sewer, snow removal and yard maintenance. Tenant pays propane for heating. Did I mention Fujitsu A/C unit? All windows have blinds already. Outside patio for lounging and entertaining with friends. Parking for 2 cars. No smoking, pets to be determined, only minutes to Walkway Over the Hudson, close to shopping in Poko. A commuter's dream - only 10 minutes to Metro North!!