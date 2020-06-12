All apartments in Highland
Find more places like 58 Bellevue Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland, NY
/
58 Bellevue Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:20 PM

58 Bellevue Drive

58 Bellevue Road · (845) 338-5252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

58 Bellevue Road, Highland, NY 12528
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office. Wood floors throughout and tile in one room with plenty of sunlight coming in and cabinets galore for storage, lots of closets, PLUS bonus extra walk-in closet already set up as office/craft room - but wait there's more - pull down attic storage and your own shed! Kitchen has dishwasher and full-sized refrigerator. Stackable washer and dryer too! Rent includes electric, water, sewer, snow removal and yard maintenance. Tenant pays propane for heating. Did I mention Fujitsu A/C unit? All windows have blinds already. Outside patio for lounging and entertaining with friends. Parking for 2 cars. No smoking, pets to be determined, only minutes to Walkway Over the Hudson, close to shopping in Poko. A commuter's dream - only 10 minutes to Metro North!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Bellevue Drive have any available units?
58 Bellevue Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 Bellevue Drive have?
Some of 58 Bellevue Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Bellevue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
58 Bellevue Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Bellevue Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Bellevue Drive is pet friendly.
Does 58 Bellevue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 58 Bellevue Drive does offer parking.
Does 58 Bellevue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Bellevue Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Bellevue Drive have a pool?
No, 58 Bellevue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 58 Bellevue Drive have accessible units?
No, 58 Bellevue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Bellevue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Bellevue Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Bellevue Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 58 Bellevue Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 58 Bellevue Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Highland 1 BedroomsHighland 2 Bedrooms
Highland 3 BedroomsHighland Apartments with Balcony
Highland Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NY
Nyack, NYMaybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYKingston, NYBeacon, NYNewburgh, NYWalden, NYWoodbury, NY
Highland Falls, NYSaugerties, NYLake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYMechanicstown, NYCatskill, NYMiddletown, NYWest Haverstraw, NYMount Kisco, NYHudson, NYGreenwood Lake, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity