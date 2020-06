Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking range refrigerator

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Highland NY. This home sits back on a flag lot on 0.7 acres of land and fairly private. The home has new roof, new solar panels, new furnace, hardwood floors, deck and plenty of parking. The home is winterized until tenant has been acquired.