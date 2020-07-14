All apartments in Hampton Bays
7 Linda Ln
7 Linda Ln

7 Linda Lane · (516) 764-2061
Location

7 Linda Lane, Hampton Bays, NY 11946
Hampton Bays

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit House · Avail. now

$20,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Your Hamptons vacation awaits! Rent now for Aug-Labor Day! Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre. This clean and well-maintained Ranch has 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths, including a Master BR Suite with sliders to a bonus outdoor shower, a formal Living Rm w Fireplace, Formal Dining Rm, Eat-in Kitchen, and lovely Sun Rm w Elec Fireplace and sliders to deck. This home sleeps up to 5. Convenient 1st fl Laundry Rm and attached 1-car Garage. Pool Alarm available for family safety. Renter only pays electric. Landlord includes free Wi-fi & basic cable, lawn care, pool care, BBQ, and more. View Video "Hampton Bays Summer at 7 Linda Lane" at YouTube & Contact Listing Agent for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Linda Ln have any available units?
7 Linda Ln has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Linda Ln have?
Some of 7 Linda Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Linda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7 Linda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Linda Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7 Linda Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton Bays.
Does 7 Linda Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7 Linda Ln offers parking.
Does 7 Linda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Linda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Linda Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7 Linda Ln has a pool.
Does 7 Linda Ln have accessible units?
No, 7 Linda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Linda Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Linda Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Linda Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Linda Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
