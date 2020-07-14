7 Linda Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Your Hamptons vacation awaits! Rent now for Aug-Labor Day! Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre. This clean and well-maintained Ranch has 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths, including a Master BR Suite with sliders to a bonus outdoor shower, a formal Living Rm w Fireplace, Formal Dining Rm, Eat-in Kitchen, and lovely Sun Rm w Elec Fireplace and sliders to deck. This home sleeps up to 5. Convenient 1st fl Laundry Rm and attached 1-car Garage. Pool Alarm available for family safety. Renter only pays electric. Landlord includes free Wi-fi & basic cable, lawn care, pool care, BBQ, and more. View Video "Hampton Bays Summer at 7 Linda Lane" at YouTube & Contact Listing Agent for more info.