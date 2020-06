Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cozy village home within walking distance to everything. Fenced yard & off-street parking. Tenant pays for all utilities & services (natural gas, electricity, water/sewer, lawn maintenance, snow plowing, garbage). Pets allowed at landlord's discretion based on size & type with additional pet deposit. Landlord charges rental service fee equal to one month's rent to be paid at lease signing along with one month's security deposit and first month's rent.