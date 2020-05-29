All apartments in Great Neck Estates
2 Sycamore
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

2 Sycamore

2 Sycamore Drive · (508) 517-4908
Location

2 Sycamore Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY 11021
Great Neck Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,400

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3831 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway. Exquisite, oversized, sun-filled living spaces, walls of windows, built ins, beautiful hardwood flrs, 2 FP, 6-7 BR, large W/I closets, Kosher EIK w/ new granite & appl. incl. gas stove, smart double oven, 2DW, subzero, skylight & deck off breakfast room, large BSMT. IG Pool, Ideally located in Great Neck Estates, w/ priv police. Near worship, shops & LIRR. North or South schools. Perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Sycamore have any available units?
2 Sycamore has a unit available for $7,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Sycamore have?
Some of 2 Sycamore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Sycamore currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sycamore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sycamore pet-friendly?
No, 2 Sycamore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Neck Estates.
Does 2 Sycamore offer parking?
No, 2 Sycamore does not offer parking.
Does 2 Sycamore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Sycamore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sycamore have a pool?
Yes, 2 Sycamore has a pool.
Does 2 Sycamore have accessible units?
No, 2 Sycamore does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Sycamore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Sycamore has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Sycamore have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Sycamore does not have units with air conditioning.
