2 Sycamore

Amenities
Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway. Exquisite, oversized, sun-filled living spaces, walls of windows, built ins, beautiful hardwood flrs, 2 FP, 6-7 BR, large W/I closets, Kosher EIK w/ new granite & appl. incl. gas stove, smart double oven, 2DW, subzero, skylight & deck off breakfast room, large BSMT. IG Pool, Ideally located in Great Neck Estates, w/ priv police. Near worship, shops & LIRR. North or South schools. Perfect for entertaining.