Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Garden City, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,999
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
101 Jackson Ave
101 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super spacious condo/lux bldg in Mineola - Property Id: 312113 Large 1br condo w/balcony in luxury doorman bldg. Corner unit w/windowed kit & bath. Euro kit w/granite counters & new s/s appliances. Italian tile bath w/new vanity.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
233 Jackson Avenue
233 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment close to all amenities including shopping, dining, LIRR, Park, Tennis Courts, Library and Schools. Please wear Face Covering and Gloves for showings.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
629 5th Avenue
629 5th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 629 5th Avenue in New Hyde Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
65 Hilbert St
65 Hilbert Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated 2nd Floor Apartment. Large Master Bedroom. Large Eat-In-Kitchen. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Easy Street Parking On Quiet Tree-Lined Block. Heat and Water Included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Square
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
229 Lincoln Avenue
229 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Bright and Sunny 2 Bedroom 2nd floor apartment in a two family house. Eat-in-Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Full Bath. Parking for one car on part of driveway. Tenant pays for electric and cable. Close to Long Island Rail Road.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1105 Jericho Turnpike
1105 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great 2 Bedroom Apartment Located on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park Village with a Living Room, Efficient Kitchen and Full Bath. Hardwood Floors Throughout. A Must See!

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
96 Carl Ave
96 Carl Avenue, Garden City South, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Whole House Rental, 4 Bdrms,1.5 baths. North of the turnpike

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
90 Main St
90 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This is commercial space, rear space, it is for medical office, retail store, fast food, full basement, face to mineola station parking, near Hospital , courts, post office, shopping, restaurants and more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
3 Birchwood Court
3 Birchwood Court, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,985
Location Location Location! 1 Bedroom Apartment Located In Birchwood Court. Rent Includes Gas, Heat And Water. No Smoking. No Pets. Laundry On Premises.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,850
1850 sqft
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com

1 of 5

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house
City Guide for Garden City, NY

Need a bite-size city guide to illuminate the living possibilities in Garden City? Well, here you go, my friends. This guide will lead you through the ins and outs of local living around Garden City.

Garden City is situated on Long Island, just 20 miles from Manhattan. This little village was founded by multi-millionaire Alexander Turney Stewart in 1869, and since birds of a feather flock together, it remains a very well-off village with some of the wealthiest residents in the country. Locals do their shopping at Bloomingdale's, eat at luxury restaurants, drive luxury cars, and live in the old-town, immaculately-maintained homes from Garden City's roaring 20's, 30's, 40's, and 50's. That's right, they never stopped roaring up here. Typical rental rates range from $2,000 to over $7,000 a month. In the $2,000 - $4,000 range are your studio apartments, one and two bedroom apartments and condos. In the $4,000 - $7,000 range are your enormous three, four, and five bedroom rental homes with luxuries such as Jacuzzi tubs, bridal stairs, vaulted foyers, fireplaces, and home theater systems, just to name a few. Much like a fine wine, it's all beautifully aged and all extremely expensive.

In the apartment communities of Garden City, amenities are very basic. You can expect these properties to provide a laundry room, an elevator, controlled access, and parking. That's about it.

If you need a pet-friendly property rental for your purse-dwelling Shih Tzu or your pampered fluffy kitty, then you will be happy to know that nearly everyone loves pint-size pets around here. However, if you are bringing along a dog that weighs over 15-pounds, then your options will be much more limited. Most property rentals in Garden City have weight limits around 15 to 35 pounds. When you do find a pet-friendly place, you can expect to pay a $500 non-refundable pet fee for each of your furry family members.

Families moving to Garden City will be happy to know that crime is nearly non-existent, save for the occasional Lohan-inspired shoplifter at Lord & Taylor's. Additionally, the atmosphere is perfect for parents who want to expose their kids to arts, culture, and great education while living in a small village environment. All you family-people can rest easy knowing that Garden City has the perfect surroundings to bring up the next generation of urban sophisticates.

Now you are ready for the Garden City life. It's all high fashion, high-brow, high-priced living -- tres chic, tres cher.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Garden City, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Garden City Apartments with Parking

Old Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NYIsland Park, NYEast Farmingdale, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYHicksville, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYEastchester, NY

