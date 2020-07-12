132 Apartments for rent in Garden City, NY with parking
Need a bite-size city guide to illuminate the living possibilities in Garden City? Well, here you go, my friends. This guide will lead you through the ins and outs of local living around Garden City.
Garden City is situated on Long Island, just 20 miles from Manhattan. This little village was founded by multi-millionaire Alexander Turney Stewart in 1869, and since birds of a feather flock together, it remains a very well-off village with some of the wealthiest residents in the country. Locals do their shopping at Bloomingdale's, eat at luxury restaurants, drive luxury cars, and live in the old-town, immaculately-maintained homes from Garden City's roaring 20's, 30's, 40's, and 50's. That's right, they never stopped roaring up here. Typical rental rates range from $2,000 to over $7,000 a month. In the $2,000 - $4,000 range are your studio apartments, one and two bedroom apartments and condos. In the $4,000 - $7,000 range are your enormous three, four, and five bedroom rental homes with luxuries such as Jacuzzi tubs, bridal stairs, vaulted foyers, fireplaces, and home theater systems, just to name a few. Much like a fine wine, it's all beautifully aged and all extremely expensive.
In the apartment communities of Garden City, amenities are very basic. You can expect these properties to provide a laundry room, an elevator, controlled access, and parking. That's about it.
If you need a pet-friendly property rental for your purse-dwelling Shih Tzu or your pampered fluffy kitty, then you will be happy to know that nearly everyone loves pint-size pets around here. However, if you are bringing along a dog that weighs over 15-pounds, then your options will be much more limited. Most property rentals in Garden City have weight limits around 15 to 35 pounds. When you do find a pet-friendly place, you can expect to pay a $500 non-refundable pet fee for each of your furry family members.
Families moving to Garden City will be happy to know that crime is nearly non-existent, save for the occasional Lohan-inspired shoplifter at Lord & Taylor's. Additionally, the atmosphere is perfect for parents who want to expose their kids to arts, culture, and great education while living in a small village environment. All you family-people can rest easy knowing that Garden City has the perfect surroundings to bring up the next generation of urban sophisticates.
Now you are ready for the Garden City life. It's all high fashion, high-brow, high-priced living -- tres chic, tres cher.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.