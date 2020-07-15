Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:40 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Fort Salonga, NY with balconies

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Salonga

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
146 Bayview Avenue
146 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
5227 sqft
Amazing Historical Victorian in the Heart of Northport Village overlooking the Harbor & out to the Sound and Connecticut. Master Bedroom opens with French Doors out to a large Terrace w/ spectacular Waterviews.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
139 Bayview Avenue
139 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Northport Village Waterfront attached Duplex, 30'screened porch, western views, 1car garage, rent Inc heat,No smoking,No pets, walk to Main St and yacht club. Village beaches and parks, close to boat ramps, golf courses, train station.

1 of 19

Last updated March 12 at 11:13 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
4 Thistle Ln
4 Thistle Lane, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Granite/SS EIK, Gleaming HWF, Large family Room, 3 BR, 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood close to town, LIRR and Pkwy. Large private fenced in yard and wrap around deck.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
30 Hillside Place
30 Hillside Place, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2400 sqft
Young Colonial Victorian Flair, 2008 Built, Front Porch, off street parking and Garage, fenced, Village location Gas Fireplace, Laundry on main, guest bath, Master suite with soaking tub and shower, double sinks, + 3 Bedrooms Full Bath
Results within 5 miles of Fort Salonga

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Commack
20 Gamay Court
20 Gamay Court, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Ranch Side of Duplex in Country Woods. Three Bedroom, 2Full Bath with EIK, Living Rom, Sliders to Deck and Yard,CAC, Gas Heat, Cul de sac. Garage Storage. Pets Allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Halesite
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
11 Hammond Road
11 Hammond Road, Elwood, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 20

Last updated January 25 at 11:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
27 Gazebo Ln
27 Gazebo Lane, Smithtown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Must be 55+ yrs or older to rent in this Adult Community. Young Condo 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths and Full Basement for storage. Gas Heat, CAC, Gas Fireplace, Cement Patio, private Backyard, 1st Floor MBR with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
18 Elm Rd
18 Elm Road, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Ranch in Kings Park Sch Dis. Updated EIK w Porcelain tile, granite & new appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large Family Room w wood burning Fireplace off the EIK and formal dining room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Salonga
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
44 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,649
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
27 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,440
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.50 inch TV in living room. Private parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Nissequogue
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
4000 sqft
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Field
137 Old Field Road
137 Old Field Rd, Old Field, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Waterfront Colonial On Scenic Conscience Bay With Your Own Private Dock. Updated With 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Private Drive, IG Pool and Patio/Deck,

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.
City Guide for Fort Salonga, NY

Fort Salonga got its name from the Revolutionary War fort held by the British and located near the communities of Huntington and Smithtown just above Long Island Sound.

The community of Fort Salonga is a small hamlet and census-designated place in the county of Suffolk, New York on the North Shore of Long Island. A thriving coastal community, at the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was right at 10,000 people. Lovers of fishing and swimming will enjoy plunging on into life here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Fort Salonga, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Salonga renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

