37 Apartments for rent in Fairview, NY with balconies

Fairview
20 WINDSOR COURT
20 Windsor Court, Fairview, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2036 sqft
Enjoy the peace and quiet of this beautiful end unit townhome. The space can accommodate a family with multiple interests. Freshly painted of neutral tones lends itself to many designs and creative decor.
College Hill
193 WINNIKEE AVE
193 Winnikee Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1128 sqft
Available August 1st. Completely updated 3 br, 1 bath rental in the city of Poughkeepsie. 3rd floor unit. Brand new kitchen and beautiful bathroom. Large walk-in pantry in kitchen! Unit has been completely updated. Driveway parking.

147 UNION - APT 1 ST
147 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and

141 PINEBROOK DR
141 Pinebrook Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1881 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN PINEBROOK ESTATES. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES THAT OPENS INTO SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA.

60 TAYLOR AVE
60 Taylor Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
684 sqft
Fall in love with this bright, comfortable 1st floor apartment. On a cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently located close to Marist College, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie Train Station, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Rt 9.

College Hill
155 N CLINTON ST
155 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated two bedroom apartment, offering granite counter top, washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Heat and hot water Included. You will not be disappointed.

College Hill
28 CONKLIN ST
28 Conklin Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
ATTRACTIVE AND UNIQUE 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT COMPRISED OF TWO FLOORS FOR TOWNHOUSE STYLE LIVING. NEW FLOORING & FRESH PAINT. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PRIVATE DECK ACCESS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, 2 BEDROOMS & BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.

147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST
147 South Perry Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 2-bedroom located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
Verified

Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.

2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.

Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.

Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

Spackenkill
47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE
47 Kinderhook Drive, Spackenkill, NY
Studio
$995
225 sqft
Studio apartment in Spackenkill School District. New flooring, bright open living space. One off street parking space. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, garbage and electric!! Use of yard. No pets, no smokers.

122 ACADEMY ST
122 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Beautiful, landmarked Victorian house located in the heart of the Historic District of Poughkeepsie. Duplex apartment. Small porch off of the Livingroom. Lower level consists of large Livingroom, dining area and kitchen.

15 KYLE CT
15 Kyle Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.

20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF

28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.

160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.

1344 ROUTE 44
1344 Route 44, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Pets will be assessed on a case by case basis

165 OVERLOOK ROAD
165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1862 sqft
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20.

Highland
156 UPPER GRAND STREET
156 Upper Grand Street, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Highland NY. This home sits back on a flag lot on 0.7 acres of land and fairly private. The home has new roof, new solar panels, new furnace, hardwood floors, deck and plenty of parking.

6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.

10 WORRALL AVE
10 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT W/FRESH PAINT & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LIVING ROOM & LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES. OFFICE ALCOVE W/PORCH ACCESS FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT.

2 WORRALL AVE
2 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/ABUNDANT CHARACTER & CHARM. ORNATE MOLDING & TRIM, ATTRACTIVE BUILT-IN CABINETRY & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES & PANTRY. WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES. BASEMENT STORAGE AVAILABLE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Fairview, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

