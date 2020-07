Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated. New Floors, New Kitchen With Ss And Granite, New Bathrooms, New Appliances, Central Air, Deck, 1/2 Acre Of Property, Fully Fenced Yard, No Pets Preferred, Will Consider Small Dog Or Cat With Proper Qualifications.