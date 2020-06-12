19 Interstate Street

Amenities

A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring. First floor features ceramic floors, second floor features hardwood flooring, led lights throughout. 2 Master bedrooms, a spacious walk in closet and a master bath with a whirlpool tub. Fenced in back yard with a shed on a nice quiet street in Suffern. Close to shopping, restaurants, transportation and hospital. Top rated Suffern schools. Landlord will ask tenant to verify income, credit and references. Tenant is responsible for first month rent, security deposit and broker fee upon signing the lease. Rent to own option available. Short term will be considered for an increased rate. No pets please.