Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

19 Interstate Street

19 I Street · (845) 548-1942
Location

19 I Street, Elmont, NY 11003
Elmont

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring. First floor features ceramic floors, second floor features hardwood flooring, led lights throughout. 2 Master bedrooms, a spacious walk in closet and a master bath with a whirlpool tub. Fenced in back yard with a shed on a nice quiet street in Suffern. Close to shopping, restaurants, transportation and hospital. Top rated Suffern schools. Landlord will ask tenant to verify income, credit and references. Tenant is responsible for first month rent, security deposit and broker fee upon signing the lease. Rent to own option available. Short term will be considered for an increased rate. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Interstate Street have any available units?
19 Interstate Street has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Interstate Street have?
Some of 19 Interstate Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Interstate Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Interstate Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Interstate Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Interstate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elmont.
Does 19 Interstate Street offer parking?
Yes, 19 Interstate Street does offer parking.
Does 19 Interstate Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Interstate Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Interstate Street have a pool?
Yes, 19 Interstate Street has a pool.
Does 19 Interstate Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Interstate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Interstate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Interstate Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Interstate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Interstate Street does not have units with air conditioning.
