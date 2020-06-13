109 Apartments for rent in East Rochester, NY

/
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
7 Forest Road
7 Forest Road, East Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Impressive single family home for rent, All new on the inside!!! Updated kitchen with newer appliances, new 1st floor half bath, fresh paint, new carpet, high efficiency furnace with central air!!! New windows, AWESOME enclosed porch, fully fenced
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2839 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with
50 Golf Avenue
50 Golf Avenue, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
868 sqft
Enjoy Pittsford living at way less the cost. Pittsford 2 bedroom Large eat-in Kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom, full bathroom. The basement is a walkout and has laundry hookups. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Enough parking for 2 vehicles. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST.
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$955
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
1206 Park Avenue
1206 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1520 sqft
Park Ave Single Family 4 bedroom 2 bath - Available June 1st - Fully updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1st floor laundry Subway tile Baths Clawfoot soaking tub Cherry kitchen with stainless steel appliances Hardwoods throughout Excellent credit required 1
16 Beech Rd.
16 Beech Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
16 Beech Rd. Available 08/03/20 3-4 Bedroom House for Rent in Pittsford! - A rare find in the Pittsford School District! Newly remodeled home in a convenient, private area located between the Village of Pittsford and the Pittsford Plaza.
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2269 sqft
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.
16 Thomas Maria Circle
16 Thomas Maria Circle, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3331 sqft
WELCOME to 16 THOMAS MARIA CIRCLE! THIS 3300 SQUARE FOOT HOME OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, FINISHED BASEMENT, & IN GROUND GUNITE POOL SITUATED ON 2.73 ACRES.
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.
112 Roselawn Avenue
112 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking.
30 Skelbymoor Lane
30 Skelby-Moor Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with Central AC and LOW Fairport Electric - 2 Car attached Garage! Very nice condition and large yard! Lawn maintenance and water included in the rent. Close to all amenities!
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2658 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.
1320 Sweets Corners Road
1320 Sweets Corners Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2530 sqft
4 Bedroom Split level in Penfield with Webster Schools!!! Fully remodeled, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances! 2.
296 Glen Ellyn
296 Glen Ellyn Way, Brighton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1327 sqft
Great duplex, 2 story, new kitchen w/new: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microhood! New counter top and new flooring! Hardwood flooring throughout! Two bedrooms on second floor w/full bath! Third floor is finished with fresh paint & new
26 Laureldale Drive
26 Laureldale Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Pittsford Colonial located in a quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, New & refinished hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient windows, all new appliances.
183 Colonial Road
183 Colonial Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2858 sqft
GREAT RENTAL IN NORTH WINTON VILLAGE, QUIET STREET, 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1 BAY GARAGE AND OFF STREET PARKING. PETS NEGOTIABLE MUST BE QUALIFIED BY LANDLORD CREDIT & BACKGROUND WILL BE COMPLETED PRIOR
1651 Empire Boulevard
1651 Empire Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
Newly Renovated House - Move in condition. Convenience Plus! Spacious 3 Bedroom Home For Lease that has been fully renovated and looks and feels brand new.
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
25 Pleasant Street
25 Pleasant Street, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 bedroom roomy 1/2 duplex! In the heart of the village, great schools, privacy! The last tenants liked it so much they stayed 10 years! Large yard, off street parking, walk to everything! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, repainted and polished
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,505
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1248 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
