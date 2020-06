Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...We Will Need the Beach After This! Close to Westhampton and Hampton Bays...Gorgeous Views ....Thanks for Looking.... Short Term! June and July Rented! Correct Prices: August 75000 September after Labor Day $25,000 ...Call Re Short Term!