2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 6:37 AM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in East Patchogue, NY
Last updated June 28 at 03:38am
6 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1119 sqft
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Results within 5 miles of East Patchogue
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
8 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
Holbrook
231 Springmeadow Dr Unit D
231 Springmeadow Drive, Holbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$940
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Medford
253 Birchwood Rd
253 Birchwood Road, Medford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo
Results within 10 miles of East Patchogue
Last updated June 28 at 03:38am
169 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Last updated June 28 at 03:38am
25 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Terryville
305 Sara Circle
305 Sara Circle, Terryville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Condo in Diamond Condition, freshly painted. Light and bright unit with updated SS appliances. Large Master Bedroom Suite with plenty of closets. Second bedroom; Office/Loft area with possibilities of third bedroom. Main Full Bath. Laundry Area.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
246 Fairview Cir
246 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor 2 Bed With Sunset Balcony, Corner Unit, Efficiency Kitchen, Formal Dining Area,Living Room With Sliders To Balcony, Bedroom, Full Bath With Laundry, Master With 1/2 Bath.
