Available 08/15/20 2-BR, 2.5 bath, 1,450 sq. ft. townhome in Pawling - Property Id: 312503
Spotless 2-BR, 2.5 bath townhome in quiet Cedar Valley; $2,300/mo.
Available 9/01/20
- 1st floor: Large LR w/fireplace; dining room; EIK; half bath; SGD to patio, garden views & large storage shed
- 2nd floor: Master BR suite w/full bath & WIC; second large BR w/full bath; laundry room (washer & dryer)
- Large walk-up attic for storage
- Brand new HVAC system (AC/heat), carpeting throughout, ceiling fans in both BRs, dishwasher
- Two parking spaces, plus guest parking
- Tenant pays for electric & sewer.
- Owner pays for everything else, which includes water, garbage pickup, HVAC & chimney maintenance, & all HOA fees (common charges & assessments) for you to enjoy the clubhouse, pool & tennis courts. Also includes lawn maintenance & snow removal.
- One year lease; two months' security deposit payable with first month's rent
- Pets may be allowed, IF first approved by owner
- No smoking in unit
Please call or text Bob (845-242-4289)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/37-spruce-st-pawling-ny/312503
