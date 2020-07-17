All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

37 Spruce St

37 Spruce Street · (845) 242-4289
Location

37 Spruce Street, Dutchess County, NY 12564

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Available 08/15/20 2-BR, 2.5 bath, 1,450 sq. ft. townhome in Pawling - Property Id: 312503

Spotless 2-BR, 2.5 bath townhome in quiet Cedar Valley; $2,300/mo.

Available 9/01/20

- 1st floor: Large LR w/fireplace; dining room; EIK; half bath; SGD to patio, garden views & large storage shed
- 2nd floor: Master BR suite w/full bath & WIC; second large BR w/full bath; laundry room (washer & dryer)
- Large walk-up attic for storage
- Brand new HVAC system (AC/heat), carpeting throughout, ceiling fans in both BRs, dishwasher
- Two parking spaces, plus guest parking

- Tenant pays for electric & sewer.
- Owner pays for everything else, which includes water, garbage pickup, HVAC & chimney maintenance, & all HOA fees (common charges & assessments) for you to enjoy the clubhouse, pool & tennis courts. Also includes lawn maintenance & snow removal.

- One year lease; two months' security deposit payable with first month's rent
- Pets may be allowed, IF first approved by owner
- No smoking in unit

Please call or text Bob (845-242-4289)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/37-spruce-st-pawling-ny/312503
Property Id 312503

(RLNE5954572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

