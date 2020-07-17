Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool guest parking tennis court

Available 08/15/20 2-BR, 2.5 bath, 1,450 sq. ft. townhome in Pawling - Property Id: 312503



Spotless 2-BR, 2.5 bath townhome in quiet Cedar Valley; $2,300/mo.



Available 9/01/20



- 1st floor: Large LR w/fireplace; dining room; EIK; half bath; SGD to patio, garden views & large storage shed

- 2nd floor: Master BR suite w/full bath & WIC; second large BR w/full bath; laundry room (washer & dryer)

- Large walk-up attic for storage

- Brand new HVAC system (AC/heat), carpeting throughout, ceiling fans in both BRs, dishwasher

- Two parking spaces, plus guest parking



- Tenant pays for electric & sewer.

- Owner pays for everything else, which includes water, garbage pickup, HVAC & chimney maintenance, & all HOA fees (common charges & assessments) for you to enjoy the clubhouse, pool & tennis courts. Also includes lawn maintenance & snow removal.



- One year lease; two months' security deposit payable with first month's rent

- Pets may be allowed, IF first approved by owner

- No smoking in unit



Please call or text Bob (845-242-4289)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/37-spruce-st-pawling-ny/312503

