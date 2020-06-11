All apartments in Chatham
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:10 PM

2943 State Route 66

2943 State Route 66 · (518) 392-7701
Location

2943 State Route 66, Chatham, NY 12037

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
The perfect get-a-way home in the country. One-bedroom, full bath, laundry/mudroom with washer/dryer, living room, kitchen, and large rear deck. Private and secluded.Located just outside the Village of Chatham within walking distance to shops, restaurants, movie theater, PS21 and, town park.Across the road is Chatham Town Park with a swimming pond. Approximately 5 min. to Taconic State Parkway, 30 min, to Albany & Hudson. Snowplowing & lawn care included. Utilities not included. No Smoking.References, application, employment verification, copy of driver's license, first month's rent + security required.Rental cannot be shown before 7/4/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

