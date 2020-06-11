2943 State Route 66

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

The perfect get-a-way home in the country. One-bedroom, full bath, laundry/mudroom with washer/dryer, living room, kitchen, and large rear deck. Private and secluded.Located just outside the Village of Chatham within walking distance to shops, restaurants, movie theater, PS21 and, town park.Across the road is Chatham Town Park with a swimming pond. Approximately 5 min. to Taconic State Parkway, 30 min, to Albany & Hudson. Snowplowing & lawn care included. Utilities not included. No Smoking.References, application, employment verification, copy of driver's license, first month's rent + security required.Rental cannot be shown before 7/4/2020.