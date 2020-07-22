Apartment List
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cayuga Heights, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Cayuga Heights should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both y... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850
1006 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Classic charm awaits you in this renovated 1937 four-bedroom, 2.5 bath Cayuga Heights home perched on the highest parcel in the Heights.
14 Units Available
Warren Wood
600 Warren Road #4-2C, Northeast Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1030 sqft
Welcome to Warren Wood Apartment Homes! We are located within minutes of Cayuga Lake in Northeast Ithaca, New York.
7 Units Available
Gaslight Village
37 Uptown Rd, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,247
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1025 sqft
Come and discover our beautifully designed apartment homes minutes away from Cayuga Lake in Ithaca, New York. We are located within walking distance to The Triphammer Marketplace, a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment choices.
14 Units Available
Lansing West Apartments
2250 N Triphammer Rd #K-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,038
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1310 sqft
Situated in a very attractive neighborhood, Lansing West Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York. We are within walking distance to conveniences such as restaurants, shopping, and everyday needs.
9 Units Available
North Wood Apartments
700 Warren Road #18-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,386
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1308 sqft
North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else.
6 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.

1 Unit Available
112 West Tompkins Street
112 West Tompkins Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$865
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available now! This Fall Creek studio apartment is so cute. It is on the second floor of a well maintained building, sitting right on the corner of West Tompkins Street and Auburn Street, in downtown Ithaca.

1 Unit Available
315 East Falls Street, Unit 1
315 East Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1400 sqft
Unit has large eat-in/dinette kitchen. Unit has washer/dryer.

1 Unit Available
Warren Rd
542 Warren Road, Northeast Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1000 sqft
Nwly Remdld 3 Bdrm nr Cornell, Dewitt & Northeast Schools Available 08/01/20 Enjoy residing in a newly remodeled 3 bedroom apartment just steps from Northeast Elementary School, Ithaca's number one elementary school and Dewitt Middle School.

1 Unit Available
700 Stewart Avenue - 3
700 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
435 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 Stewart Avenue - 3 in Ithaca. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Candlewyck Park
1B3 Candlewyck Park, Northwest Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
850 sqft
The 1 & 2 bedroom residences at Candlewyck Park feature spacious layouts and generous closet space.

1 Unit Available
330 West State Street
330 West State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$835
Available now! This apartment has the space of a 1 bedroom with the flow of a studio. The apartment is on the 2nd floor of a building on West State Street in downtown Ithaca.

1 Unit Available
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.
1 Unit Available
Shaffer Road
10 Shaffer Road, Newfield Hamlet, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
Available for an early June move-in. This apartment is in a restored church, directly behind Main Street in Newfield. Located on the second floor, the apartment has a nice open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Cayuga Heights, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Cayuga Heights should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Cayuga Heights may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Cayuga Heights. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

