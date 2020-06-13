48 Apartments for rent in Cayuga Heights, NY

/
Cayuga Heights
Cayuga Heights 8
107 Cayuga Heights Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
FIRST and SECOND FLOOR Two bedrooms. Two-story attached cottage with private entrance. Living room with crown molding, ceiling fan/light w/remote control, gas fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding and chandelier.
The Villager
316 Highland Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
640 sqft
Furnished two bedroom apt, in small well maintained complex near Cornell Heights. Fifteen minute walk to campus, and on #30bus line. Rent includes heat,water, trash, and parking. Firm no-pet policy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740438)
Cayuga Heights 5
107 Cayuga Heights Rd, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Cayuga Heights 5 Available 08/01/20 One bedroom. Hardwood floors. Charming living room, granite and ceramic tiled kitchen. Stainless steel stove with stainless steel microwave above and SS fridge. Marble and ceramic tiled bath with tub.
790 Hanshaw Rd
790 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 215784 Two bedroom apartment in a quiet area of Cayuga Heights. Fully furnished. Large living room, good sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen. All utilities included. Off street parking, private entrance, front porch.
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.
520-522 LINN ST.
520 Linn St, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
522 Linn St. City of Ithaca, 2 Bedrooms Plus Study Georgeous Solar Apartment in the Fall Creek Neighborhood, 1/2 Block from Fall Creek School, Very Convenient to Cornell University.
111 Queen Street
111 Queen Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Sweet, vintage 3 bedroom home in eclectic Fall Creek. -Quiet street, friendly neighbors, hardwood floors throughout, off street parking with one car garage.
126 West Falls Street
126 West Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -New construction -Brand New Appliances -Energy efficient -Two Washer and Dryer hookups -Dishwasher -Whirlpool Tubs -Electric Fireplace -Great location -Yard -Contact Heritage Park Town Homes at 607-277-6260
128 W. Falls St
128 West Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Original unique bungalow arts and crafts design -15 minute walk to the Cornell campus and 3 blocks from Ithaca High School.
112 West Tompkins Street
112 West Tompkins Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Available for a mid June move in, this large Fall Creek apartment is so adorable! It is spacious with 1 bedroom plus a den or office area. The apartment has it's own exterior entrance option, it is on the second floor too.
Private and Cozy with Large Yard
715 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Furnished, Private and Cozy with Large Yard Available 08/01/20 Clean, bright, spacious and incredibly central second floor duplex unit in Ithaca's beautiful Fall Creek neighborhood! Just blocks from Ithaca's city center Commons boasting the city's
Aces Apartments
426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$1,080
1 Bedroom
$1,325
6 Bedrooms
$765
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.
15 East Pointe Drive
15 E Pointe Dr, Lansing, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1093 sqft
Welcome to East Pointe Apartments - luxury living just minutes to Downtown Ithaca! 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans available with foyers, patios, open living, and master suites. Each unit features a walk-up garden entrance and private garage.
North Campus Student House
202 Dearborn Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
700 sqft
1 bedroom available in beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1-bathroom apartment shared with Cornell grad student. Available for the 20-21 school year. North campus location 5-minute walk to the Cornell campus with a bus stop at the corner.
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom
702 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 This is a huge apartment that has separate dining room. It is a very bright apartment with a nice front porch and yard. It also has a back porch.
700 Stewart Avenue - 3
700 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
435 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 Stewart Avenue - 3 in Ithaca. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Centre Ithaca
301 E State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1061 sqft
Close to the historic Ithaca Conservatory of Music and the State Theatre of Ithaca. Luxurious amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community amenities include e-lounge and bike storage.
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available
107 Fidler Road, Tompkins County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1012 sqft
Video Walkthrough available. On a quiet side road in a family friendly neighborhood near Ithaca Beer Co.
Large Lansing 4 bed-2.5 bath Home with yard.
39 Ridge Road, Tompkins County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Huge Home with optional garage located a minute away from Lansing Schools and just minutes from a great grocery store and beautiful Meyers Park located on Cayuga Lake! -4 Bedroom with 2 1/2 baths ( Master
Big 1 Bedroom apartment, plus extra study room, available near Cornell in Ithaca, NY (Ellis Hollow Neighborhood)
1283 Ellis Hollow Road, Tompkins County, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Townhouse style apartment with 2 separate rooms upstairs and living room, kitchen and bathroom downstairs. Patio off of back kitchen door. Nice big yard. Reasonable utilities (efficient natural gas heat) average $85/month.
127 College Avenue
127 College Ave, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Assigned Permitted Parking in Collegetown*** Standard lot parking $1000. Available starting June 1st. Snow removal included. (RLNE5694334)
Rooms for Rent Best Location Central Collegetown
301 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
Large room for rent on the first floor of our Victorian house for $910 per month (includes all utilities). It has two tall sash windows and 10 foot ceilings. It is a corner room at the back of the house near the kitchen and bathroom.
UPPER COLLEGETOWN - CLOSE TO CAMPUS
210 Delaware Avenue, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
This three bedroom apartment is very bright with large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors. There is a nice sunporch and front porch with great views. The house is in upper Collegetown, very close to Cornell.
219 Snyder Hill Rd Apt-A Ithaca NY 14850
219 Snyder Hill Road, East Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Three bedroom Apartment ($1,600 + Utilities)/ 12 months lease term in Ithaca, NY at 219 Snyder Hill Rd - AptA from June-1-2020. The apartment has it's own dishwasher, laundry washer/dryer and a backyard and a garage. Closet and storage space.
