Last updated July 13 2020

16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Liverpool, NY

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1395 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Liverpool
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Liverpool

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Galeville
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.
Results within 5 miles of Liverpool
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,455
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.
Results within 10 miles of Liverpool
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Village of Baldwinsville
The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane, Baldwinsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, luxurious complex close to shopping, dining, the Lakeview Amphitheater, and the Seneca River Trail in Baldwinsville. Pet-friendly apartments with chef-inspired kitchens and private outdoor living spaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Camillus
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
18 Units Available
Downtown Syracuse
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
Studio
$454
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
South Valley
131 Chaffee Avenue
131 Chaffee Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1354 sqft
Charming, newly remodeled four bedroom colonial with wonderful woodwork and wood floors.. built-ins, large pantry, all new bathroom and kitchen... new appliances... attic storage and 1 car garage- large yard all on a quiet street..

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westcott
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5507 Fortuna Parkway
5507 Fortuna Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1572 sqft
Ready for You! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with attached garage, split level ranch in Clay/Cicero close to shopping and very walkable! Solid surface floors downstairs with all-new carpets throughout bedrooms...

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2210 sqft
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
217 Cooper Lane
217 Cooper Lane, Onondaga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1908 sqft
Very spacious 4 BR, 2 bath ranch style house in sought after Dewitt Hills neighborhood. Nice kitchen with extensive eat-in area with bay window. New stove and refrigerator.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Camillus
28 North Street 2
28 North Street, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$725
Camillus, NY 1 bedroom apt with a BEAUTIFUL view! - Property Id: 252283 Available immediately is a beautiful one bedroom apartment in the Village of Camillus.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
412 County Route 10, Townhouse B8
412 County Route 10, Oswego County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE WIFI, 7 ACRES, 5 MIN FROM EVERYTHING ( GREAT NORTHERN MALL, ROUTE 31, I 481, WEGMANS, WALMART, HOMEDEPOT) FAMILY AND PET FRIENDLY, 3 PARKING INCLUDED AND EVERY UNIT HAS A FULL BASEMENT 2/3 BEDS WITH WALK OUT BASEMENT, NEW LED LIGHTS & FREE

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
917 Madison St. 917-102
917 Madison Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
917 Madison St. 917-102 Available 08/10/20 Madison Court Condominiums - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in secure building- desirable Madison Court Condominiums.

July 2020 Liverpool Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Liverpool Rent Report. Liverpool rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Liverpool rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Liverpool rents held steady over the past month

Liverpool rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Liverpool stand at $742 for a one-bedroom apartment and $937 for a two-bedroom. Liverpool's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Liverpool rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Liverpool, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Liverpool is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Liverpool's median two-bedroom rent of $937 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Liverpool fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Liverpool than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Liverpool.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

