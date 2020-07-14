All apartments in Ithaca
City Centre Ithaca
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

City Centre Ithaca

Open Now until 5pm
301 E State Street · (607) 654-1062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 E State Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Centre Ithaca.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
dog grooming area
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
yoga
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $10 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Technology Fee $100/month, Trash $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage $200/month. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Centre Ithaca have any available units?
City Centre Ithaca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ithaca, NY.
What amenities does City Centre Ithaca have?
Some of City Centre Ithaca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Centre Ithaca currently offering any rent specials?
City Centre Ithaca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Centre Ithaca pet-friendly?
Yes, City Centre Ithaca is pet friendly.
Does City Centre Ithaca offer parking?
Yes, City Centre Ithaca offers parking.
Does City Centre Ithaca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City Centre Ithaca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City Centre Ithaca have a pool?
No, City Centre Ithaca does not have a pool.
Does City Centre Ithaca have accessible units?
Yes, City Centre Ithaca has accessible units.
Does City Centre Ithaca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Centre Ithaca has units with dishwashers.
Does City Centre Ithaca have units with air conditioning?
Yes, City Centre Ithaca has units with air conditioning.
