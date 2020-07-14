City Centre Ithaca

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $10 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Technology Fee $100/month, Trash $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage $200/month. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.