/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:29 AM
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ithaca, NY
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
North Wood Apartments
700 Warren Road #18-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,104
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1308 sqft
North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Lansing West Apartments
2250 N Triphammer Rd #K-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,038
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1308 sqft
Situated in a very attractive neighborhood, Lansing West Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York. We are within walking distance to conveniences such as restaurants, shopping, and everyday needs.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 03:02pm
8 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Gaslight Village
37 Uptown Rd, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1025 sqft
If space is the ultimate luxury, then Gaslight Village offers unparalleled luxury. Gaslight Village offers what are perhaps the largest one and two bedroom apartments in the Ithaca area.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Brooklane Apartments
220 Triphammer Road, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,293
550 sqft
Brooklane Apartments offer exceptional quality and value within a short walk of the Cornell University campus. These cozy yet complete 1-bedroom apartments are located immediately adjacent to the North Campus area of Cornell University.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
330 West State Street
330 West State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$725
Available now. A second floor, studio apartment, located on West State Street in Ithaca. The location is just steps from the Ithaca Commons, there is a TCAT bus stop right outside the building.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 West Tompkins Street
112 West Tompkins Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$865
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available now! This Fall Creek studio apartment is so cute. It is on the second floor of a well maintained building, sitting right on the corner of West Tompkins Street and Auburn Street, in downtown Ithaca.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
700 Stewart Avenue - 3
700 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
435 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 Stewart Avenue - 3 in Ithaca. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Ithaca
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Candlewyck Park
1B3 Candlewyck Park, Northwest Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
850 sqft
The 1 & 2 bedroom residences at Candlewyck Park feature spacious layouts and generous closet space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850
1006 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Classic charm awaits you in this renovated 1937 four-bedroom, 2.5 bath Cayuga Heights home perched on the highest parcel in the Heights.
Results within 5 miles of Ithaca
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Warren Wood
600 Warren Road #4-2C, Northeast Ithaca, NY
Studio
$1,020
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1030 sqft
Welcome to Warren Wood Apartment Homes! We are located within minutes of Cayuga Lake in Northeast Ithaca, New York.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Warren Rd
542 Warren Road, Northeast Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1000 sqft
Nwly Remdld 3 Bdrm nr Cornell, Dewitt & Northeast Schools Available 08/01/20 Enjoy residing in a newly remodeled 3 bedroom apartment just steps from Northeast Elementary School, Ithaca's number one elementary school and Dewitt Middle School.
Results within 10 miles of Ithaca
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shaffer Road
10 Shaffer Road, Newfield Hamlet, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
Available for an early June move-in. This apartment is in a restored church, directly behind Main Street in Newfield. Located on the second floor, the apartment has a nice open floor plan.