2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cayuga Heights, NY
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
The Villager
316 Highland Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
640 sqft
Furnished two bedroom apt, in small well maintained complex near Cornell Heights. Fifteen minute walk to campus, and on #30bus line. Rent includes heat,water, trash, and parking. Firm no-pet policy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740438)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Cayuga Heights 8
107 Cayuga Heights Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
FIRST and SECOND FLOOR Two bedrooms. Two-story attached cottage with private entrance. Living room with crown molding, ceiling fan/light w/remote control, gas fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding and chandelier.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
790 Hanshaw Rd
790 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 215784 Two bedroom apartment in a quiet area of Cayuga Heights. Fully furnished. Large living room, good sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen. All utilities included. Off street parking, private entrance, front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Cayuga Heights
Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
8 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
520-522 LINN ST.
520 Linn St, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
522 Linn St. City of Ithaca, 2 Bedrooms Plus Study Georgeous Solar Apartment in the Fall Creek Neighborhood, 1/2 Block from Fall Creek School, Very Convenient to Cornell University.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
128 W. Falls St
128 West Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Original unique bungalow arts and crafts design -15 minute walk to the Cornell campus and 3 blocks from Ithaca High School.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
15 East Pointe Drive
15 E Pointe Dr, Lansing, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1093 sqft
Welcome to East Pointe Apartments - luxury living just minutes to Downtown Ithaca! 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans available with foyers, patios, open living, and master suites. Each unit features a walk-up garden entrance and private garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
North Campus Student House
202 Dearborn Place, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
1 bedroom available in beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1-bathroom apartment shared with Cornell grad student. Available for the 20-21 school year. North campus location 5-minute walk to the Cornell campus with a bus stop at the corner.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom
702 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 This is a huge apartment that has separate dining room. It is a very bright apartment with a nice front porch and yard. It also has a back porch.
Results within 5 miles of Cayuga Heights
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
City Centre Ithaca
301 E State Street, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1061 sqft
Close to the historic Ithaca Conservatory of Music and the State Theatre of Ithaca. Luxurious amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community amenities include e-lounge and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 STEWART AVE # 2
110 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
A lovely 2 bedroom apt. on 2nd floor. Hardwood in bedrooms. Lots of closet space. Nice porch off of kitchen. $150.00 one time trash fee for weekly removal. House is very well maintained. Fully furnished. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5800114)
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
113 Stewart Ave #3
113 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bright and lovely 2 bdrm apt. High ceilings lots of closet space and built in's. Back yard with picnic table for BBQ's. Washer / dryer across the street. Private parking available. Close to campus and the commons. Quiet neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Cayuga Heights
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
800 E. Miller Rd. Apt. A
800 East Miller Road, Tompkins County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Unit Apt. A Available 08/01/20 800 E. Miller Rd. - Property Id: 294989 This is a great duplex unit only 7 miles from Cornell, Ithaca College, and the Commons. 1.9 miles from Brookton's Market.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9 Maple Avenue
9 Maple Avenue, Tompkins County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Come make your new home in the historic hamlet of Ludlowville! Founded in 1791, this little community centers around a beautiful 35 foot waterfall and offers plenty of nature and historic charm.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Shaffer Road
10 Shaffer Road, Newfield Hamlet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$885
Available for an early June move-in. This apartment is in a restored church, directly behind Main Street in Newfield. Located on the second floor, the apartment has a nice open floor plan.