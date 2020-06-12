21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Liverpool, NY

Apartment List
16 Units Available
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1121 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.

Liverpool
1 Unit Available
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.
$
5 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.

Skunk City
1 Unit Available
1406 West Onondaga Street - 1
1406 West Onondaga Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Good condition,2 bedroom apartment, first floor 1406 W Onondaga - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13204 $800 per month Available now 2 beds, 1 full bath 900 sq. ft. Rooms and Interior . Hardwood floors . Living room . Formal dining room Kitchen and Bath .

Downtown Syracuse
1 Unit Available
123 East Willow Street
123 East Willow Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Newly renovated luxury apartment building located in Downtown Syracuse.

Westside
1 Unit Available
1067 West Genesee Street - 1
1067 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
First floor apartment built in the 1900's.
Camillus
13 Units Available
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.
Village of Baldwinsville
13 Units Available
The Landings at Meadowood
111 Pebblewood Lane, Baldwinsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
Brand new, luxurious complex close to shopping, dining, the Lakeview Amphitheater, and the Seneca River Trail in Baldwinsville. Pet-friendly apartments with chef-inspired kitchens and private outdoor living spaces.
Downtown Syracuse
24 Units Available
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.

Village of Baldwinsville
1 Unit Available
215 Meadow St
215 Meadow Street, Baldwinsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Available 07/01/20 House for Rent on the water - Property Id: 299697 House in the village of Baldwinsville, quiet and safe location right on the river. No pets and no smoking inside the rental. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Eastwood
1 Unit Available
333 Ashdale Ave
333 Ashdale Avenue, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
333 Ashdale Ave Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath Eastwood Ranch - Recently remodeled with all new kitchen, refurbished hardwood floors and new carpeting, paint and appliances. new furnace and water heater. rear fenced yard.

Village of Baldwinsville
1 Unit Available
6 Mcharrie St Apt. 2
6 Mc Harrie Street, Baldwinsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Unit Apt. 2 Available 06/15/20 Charming 2 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 281138 This is beautifully restored apartment on the second floor of a charming brick house settled in the Village of Baldwinsville.

Westcott
1 Unit Available
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.

Outer Comstock
1 Unit Available
140 Xavier Circle
140 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living.

Eastwood
1 Unit Available
152 Hillsdale Avenue - 1
152 Hillsdale Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Gas and Electric Included, Off Street Parking, Washer and dryer in unit

1 Unit Available
5765 Crabtree Ln
5765 Crabtree Lane, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Available July 1, 2020. Conveniently located near Route 11, Route 31, and 81 for your traveling needs. This home has all new flooring, new kitchen, and fresh paint. I have both units available in this superbly located and great neighborhood duplex.

Lincoln Hill
1 Unit Available
1658 James Street
1658 James Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom apartment on the second floor. Kitchen is newer with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

1 Unit Available
5585 St Elmos Drive
5585 Saint Elmos Drive, Brewerton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
Brand new two bedroom patio homes located in Brewerton, New York. Come visit this newer community located at Stonebridge Manor which is close to Route 81 and Oneida Lake.

Northside
1 Unit Available
500 Delmar Place
500 Delmar Place, Lyncourt, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
832 sqft
Mr. Clean loves here!! Welcome to this great 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper flat in Lyncourt.

Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
411 University Avenue - 1
411 University Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$999
695 sqft
Ultra affordable apartments on the Connective Corridor. -Walk to Syracuse University in 2 minutes -Free on site parking -Furniture option

1 Unit Available
412 County Route 10, Townhouse B8
412 County Route 10, Oswego County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1350 sqft
FREE WIFI, 7 ACRES, 5 MIN FROM EVERYTHING ( GREAT NORTHERN MALL, ROUTE 31, I 481, WEGMANS, WALMART, HOMEDEPOT) FAMILY AND PET FRIENDLY, 3 PARKING INCLUDED AND EVERY UNIT HAS A FULL BASEMENT 2/3 BEDS WITH WALK OUT BASEMENT, NEW LED LIGHTS & FREE

Liverpool rents increase sharply over the past month

Liverpool rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, but have decreased significantly by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Liverpool stand at $741 for a one-bedroom apartment and $935 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in November of last year. Liverpool's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Liverpool rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Liverpool, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Liverpool is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Liverpool's median two-bedroom rent of $935 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% decline in Liverpool.
    • While rents in Liverpool fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Liverpool than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Liverpool.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

