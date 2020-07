Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Please be sure to check your spam folder for reply, if you send me a message. Large three bedroom 1.5 bath. Unfurnished. Main floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups. Large accessible walk in shower. Shared garage and yard. Private deck. Large closets and storage in apartment. Central air and heating. Rent is $1400/mo. Plus utilities. Water is well and goes through softener, filter and uv light. Water tests perfect and is drinkable. Application fee is $55 per adult.

I will start showing the apartment after July 8th.