453 Main Street

NEW Main Street Commercial Retail-Gallery-Office Space. Be the first to occupy this raw open space. Light & Airy with an abundance of Natural Light. Rear accessibility for loading/unloading. Walk-able to Post Office, Banks, Dept. of Motor Vehicle, dozens of Shops & Eateries. 1 mile from NYS Thruway Catskill Exit. 1 mile from Rip Van Winkle Bridge Hudson River SKYWALK. Central Air Conditioning, Off Street Parking, small outdoor green space, very quiet building. Now accepting Applications. Available ASAP.