Catskill, NY
453 Main Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:45 AM

453 Main Street

453 Main Street · (518) 653-5965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

453 Main Street, Catskill, NY 12414

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
NEW Main Street Commercial Retail-Gallery-Office Space. Be the first to occupy this raw open space. Light & Airy with an abundance of Natural Light.&nbsp;Rear accessibility for loading/unloading.&nbsp;Walk-able to Post Office, Banks, Dept. of Motor Vehicle, dozens of Shops & Eateries. 1 mile from NYS Thruway Catskill Exit. 1 mile from Rip Van Winkle Bridge Hudson River SKYWALK.&nbsp;Central Air Conditioning, Off Street Parking, small outdoor green space, very quiet building. Now accepting Applications. Available ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Main Street have any available units?
453 Main Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 453 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
453 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 453 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catskill.
Does 453 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 453 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 453 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Main Street have a pool?
No, 453 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 453 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 453 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 453 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
