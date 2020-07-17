Pasquale at Waterfront Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman parking garage

Move in Ready Welcome to The Pasquale. Fully furnished Floor to ceiling windows , hardwood floors , gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters , stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. 1 bedrooms 1 full baths. Master suite with large walk-in closet and glamour bath w/ jetted tub, Glass shower .Utility Room with Stack-able front loading washer and dryer. Outdoor covered Terrace and indoor garage space. There is a private storage area included with your garage parking. Pet friendly. Doorman at entryway secure building. Looking for 1 year Lease online application process.