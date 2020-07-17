All apartments in Buffalo
Pasquale at Waterfront Place

132 Lakefront Boulevard · (716) 570-7760
Location

132 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14202
Waterfront

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
parking
garage
Move in Ready Welcome to The Pasquale. Fully furnished Floor to ceiling windows , hardwood floors , gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters , stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. 1 bedrooms 1 full baths. Master suite with large walk-in closet and glamour bath w/ jetted tub, Glass shower .Utility Room with Stack-able front loading washer and dryer. Outdoor covered Terrace and indoor garage space. There is a private storage area included with your garage parking. Pet friendly. Doorman at entryway secure building. Looking for 1 year Lease online application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pasquale at Waterfront Place have any available units?
Pasquale at Waterfront Place has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does Pasquale at Waterfront Place have?
Some of Pasquale at Waterfront Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pasquale at Waterfront Place currently offering any rent specials?
Pasquale at Waterfront Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pasquale at Waterfront Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Pasquale at Waterfront Place is pet friendly.
Does Pasquale at Waterfront Place offer parking?
Yes, Pasquale at Waterfront Place offers parking.
Does Pasquale at Waterfront Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pasquale at Waterfront Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pasquale at Waterfront Place have a pool?
No, Pasquale at Waterfront Place does not have a pool.
Does Pasquale at Waterfront Place have accessible units?
No, Pasquale at Waterfront Place does not have accessible units.
Does Pasquale at Waterfront Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Pasquale at Waterfront Place does not have units with dishwashers.
