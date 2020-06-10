All apartments in Buffalo
Find more places like 506 Niagara Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo, NY
/
506 Niagara Street - 2
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:01 PM

506 Niagara Street - 2

506 Niagara Street · (716) 220-3596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

506 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Huge 3 bedroom apartment just minutes from Downtown Buffalo!! Walking distance from Tops Friendly Market, Niagara Cafe, D'Youville College and more!! This apartment boasts:

- large living room with new wall to wall carpet and tons of natural light
- balcony for the summer!!
- formal dining room
- three bedrooms with large closets
- hardwood floors in dining area and kitchen!
- tons of cupboard space in the kitchen
- washer and dryer hookups in the unit for your own laundry room
- updated large bathroom
- PETS ARE OK!!!!

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate, Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required, and is non refundable but is transferable for 30 days! Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Owner pays water, garbage, and sewer. Pets negotiable with additional fees/restrictions.

Please visit our website at www.townehousing.com in order to inquire and/or fill out an application, as well as, view our other available listings. All persons age 18yrs or older must apply separately and use a separate email address. No in-person showings at this time. For a virtual tour, visit our Towne Housing YouTube page.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Niagara Street - 2 have any available units?
506 Niagara Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Niagara Street - 2 have?
Some of 506 Niagara Street - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Niagara Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
506 Niagara Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Niagara Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Niagara Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 506 Niagara Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 506 Niagara Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 506 Niagara Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Niagara Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Niagara Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 506 Niagara Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 506 Niagara Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 506 Niagara Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Niagara Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Niagara Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 506 Niagara Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buffalo 1 BedroomsBuffalo 2 Bedrooms
Buffalo Apartments with GarageBuffalo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buffalo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYCheektowaga, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity