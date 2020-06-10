506 Niagara Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Huge 3 bedroom apartment just minutes from Downtown Buffalo!! Walking distance from Tops Friendly Market, Niagara Cafe, D'Youville College and more!! This apartment boasts:



- large living room with new wall to wall carpet and tons of natural light

- balcony for the summer!!

- formal dining room

- three bedrooms with large closets

- hardwood floors in dining area and kitchen!

- tons of cupboard space in the kitchen

- washer and dryer hookups in the unit for your own laundry room

- updated large bathroom

- PETS ARE OK!!!!



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate, Equal Opportunity Housing. Application/Screening/Proof of Income required, and is non refundable but is transferable for 30 days! Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Owner pays water, garbage, and sewer. Pets negotiable with additional fees/restrictions.



Please visit our website at www.townehousing.com in order to inquire and/or fill out an application, as well as, view our other available listings. All persons age 18yrs or older must apply separately and use a separate email address. No in-person showings at this time. For a virtual tour, visit our Towne Housing YouTube page.