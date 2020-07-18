All apartments in Buffalo
Find more places like 276 Austin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo, NY
/
276 Austin St
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

276 Austin St

276 Austin Street · (716) 939-7116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

276 Austin Street, Buffalo, NY 14207
Black Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 - Front Lower · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing and newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Buffalo. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, basement storage, laundry in building, walk-in closet, and new carpeting. The master bedroom is extremely spacious and the second bedroom comes with a walk-in closet. The apartment is pet friendly with a pet rent fee of $20/pet/month.

Utilities included: water and trash. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Date Available: Jul 7th 2020. Rent is $1,200/month. $1,200 security deposit required at lease signing. Please submit the form on this page or contact River Parks Properties LLC at 716-393-9360 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 Austin St have any available units?
276 Austin St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 Austin St have?
Some of 276 Austin St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 Austin St currently offering any rent specials?
276 Austin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Austin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 276 Austin St is pet friendly.
Does 276 Austin St offer parking?
No, 276 Austin St does not offer parking.
Does 276 Austin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Austin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Austin St have a pool?
No, 276 Austin St does not have a pool.
Does 276 Austin St have accessible units?
No, 276 Austin St does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Austin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 Austin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 276 Austin St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Forge on Broadway
490 Broadway St.
Buffalo, NY 14204

Similar Pages

Buffalo 1 BedroomsBuffalo 2 Bedrooms
Buffalo Apartments with BalconiesBuffalo Apartments with Parking
Buffalo Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Eggertsville, NYWilliamsville, NY
Cheektowaga, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Erie Community CollegeCanisius College
D'Youville College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity