276 Austin St

Amazing and newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Buffalo. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, basement storage, laundry in building, walk-in closet, and new carpeting. The master bedroom is extremely spacious and the second bedroom comes with a walk-in closet. The apartment is pet friendly with a pet rent fee of $20/pet/month.



Utilities included: water and trash. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Date Available: Jul 7th 2020. Rent is $1,200/month. $1,200 security deposit required at lease signing. Please submit the form on this page or contact River Parks Properties LLC at 716-393-9360 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.