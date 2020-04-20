262 Summer Street

Amenities

Come, discover this charming 2 BR, 2 story apartment designed as a Townhouse. Enter through the front gate and a brick walkway guides you to the side entrance with a cozy deck nestled among the trees. Step inside to find a large, newly updated Kitchen. To the left is a spacious Living Room w/frpl, skylight and glass doors to the deck. To the right of the Kitchen is the Dining Room. Stackable W/D are tucked into the closet off this space. Upstairs brings 2 carpeted Bedrooms with an updated Bathroom. Attic storage is available as well. Conveniently located between Allentown and the Elmwood Village, you're only moments away from all these two neighborhoods have to offer. Downtown and the Medical Campus are also a short distance away. No smoking. Small dog or cat ok. Call today!