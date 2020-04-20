All apartments in Buffalo
262 Summer Street

262 Summer Street · (716) 887-3891
Location

262 Summer Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
Bryant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Come, discover this charming 2 BR, 2 story apartment designed as a Townhouse. Enter through the front gate and a brick walkway guides you to the side entrance with a cozy deck nestled among the trees. Step inside to find a large, newly updated Kitchen. To the left is a spacious Living Room w/frpl, skylight and glass doors to the deck. To the right of the Kitchen is the Dining Room. Stackable W/D are tucked into the closet off this space. Upstairs brings 2 carpeted Bedrooms with an updated Bathroom. Attic storage is available as well. Conveniently located between Allentown and the Elmwood Village, you're only moments away from all these two neighborhoods have to offer. Downtown and the Medical Campus are also a short distance away. No smoking. Small dog or cat ok. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Summer Street have any available units?
262 Summer Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 Summer Street have?
Some of 262 Summer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Summer Street currently offering any rent specials?
262 Summer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Summer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 Summer Street is pet friendly.
Does 262 Summer Street offer parking?
No, 262 Summer Street does not offer parking.
Does 262 Summer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 Summer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Summer Street have a pool?
No, 262 Summer Street does not have a pool.
Does 262 Summer Street have accessible units?
No, 262 Summer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Summer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 Summer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
