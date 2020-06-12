/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
81 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brighton, NY
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
192 Bronx Dr
192 Bronx Drive, Brighton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
192 Bronx Dr Available 07/01/20 **Amazing Home. Prime Location, 14623** - 3 bed 1 bath home. Close to all amenities. Restaurants, bus stops and very close to RIT. Ideal for anyone. Students, professionals or families welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
11 Sutton Place
11 Sutton Place, Brighton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1520 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch located in the heart of Brighton in a quiet cul-de-sac setting.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1079 Park Ave whole house
1079 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
abc area park ave - Property Id: 262074 great spot on park ave. large front porch big yard with parking all offstreet. walking distance from park berkley area also wegmans and cobbs hill walk bridge on colby st. bus stops .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1206 Park Avenue
1206 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
Park Ave Single Family 4 bedroom 2 bath - Available June 1st - Fully updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1st floor laundry Subway tile Baths Clawfoot soaking tub Cherry kitchen with stainless steel appliances Hardwoods throughout Excellent credit required 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strong
1 Unit Available
70 Rosemount St.
70 Rosemount Street, Rochester, NY
70 Rosemount St. Available 07/01/20 4-Bedroom Home Rental - Walk to Strong & UofR! - ********************************** See our 360 Virtual Walk-Through Here: https://kuula.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
936 Post
936 Post Avenue, Rochester, NY
Amazing 4 bed home! Close to RIT and U of R - Four Bedroom, two bath, luxury rental in a prime location. High end.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strong
1 Unit Available
47 Raleigh St
47 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1460 sqft
3-Bedroom Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR - *************************************** Check out our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Monroe
1 Unit Available
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
53 Congress Ave
53 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
Large 4-Bd Single-Family Rental - Walk to UofR!! - Very large 4-Bd, 2-full bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strong
1 Unit Available
1685 South Ave
1685 South Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1546 sqft
1685 South Ave Available 06/22/20 Single-Family Home Rental in the College Town, UofR, Strong Neighborhoods - Talk about convenient and central to everything! This is a 3-bedroom, single-family house that is available June 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
37 Irvington Road
37 Irvington Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1556 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom single family home close to University of Rochester, Available 6/1
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
105 Brooks Avenue
105 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, NY
Beautiful single family home. Fully renovated interior! Vinyl allure flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances included, stunning cabinetry and countertop in place, first floor laundry, new bathroom fixtures installed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
11 Morrison Avenue
11 Morrison Avenue, Monroe County, NY
Short term summer rental available. Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with double fenced-in lot and big oversized two car garage. Dovetailed maple kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and stove included. Open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Strong
1 Unit Available
108 Edgemont Road
108 Edgemont Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1344 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in White Coat Village. Walking distance to U of R/Strong/Collegetown.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
South Wedge
1 Unit Available
2 Whalin Street
2 Whalin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Nice updated 3 bedroom half house for rent!!! Galley kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors. 2 good sized bedrooms. Large 3rd. bedroom on second floor w/full bath!!! Private entrance and private basement with laundry hook-ups.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
180 Harvard Street
180 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2556 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the beautiful Park Avenue neighborhood. Updated kitchen and baths, spacious rooms with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 Calumet Street
57 Calumet Street, Rochester, NY
HUGE Park Ave Apartment for Rent August 1st in Desirable ABC Streets Neighborhood off Park Avenue! Apartment Includes 2nd & 3rd Floor with Private Balcony. Cathedral Ceiling Living Room & Loft Space.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
274 Rutgers #2 Street
274 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
AVAILABLE NOW! VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST Almost 2000 sq ft and fully remodeled unit with granite countertops, new kitchens and baths, huge bedrooms and an enormous bonus room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
68 Arvine Heights
68 Arvine Heights, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Rent this awesome home now! Located within walking distance to the U of R and Strong Memorial Hospital. This lovely home is on a quiet dead end street.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
100 Genesee Park Boulevard
100 Genesee Park Boulevard, Rochester, NY
Wonderful 4/5 Bedroom single family home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house, with fireplaced Living room, eat-in Kitchen, full bath & 1 or 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms & a full bath upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
298 Congress Avenue
298 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1807 sqft
Beautiful single family row house available for rent . Hardwood floors throughout the fireplaced living room, formal dining room and all 3 bedrooms. Completely remodeled kitchen and bath. 3rd floor ideal for office or storage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Culver-Winton-Main
1 Unit Available
183 Colonial Road
183 Colonial Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2858 sqft
GREAT RENTAL IN NORTH WINTON VILLAGE, QUIET STREET, 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1 BAY GARAGE AND OFF STREET PARKING. PETS NEGOTIABLE MUST BE QUALIFIED BY LANDLORD CREDIT & BACKGROUND WILL BE COMPLETED PRIOR