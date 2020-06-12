All apartments in Black River
109 Stafford dr.

109 Stafford Drive · (315) 681-6914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Stafford Drive, Black River, NY 13612

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

BLACK RIVER RENTAL-Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.5 minutes to Fort Drum gate. Gorgeous multi-family homes with unique features.MAIN FLOOR-living room with gas fireplace and large bay window, wood floors,formal dining room, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and access to the private back yard. TOP FLOOR- 3 nice sized bedrooms, master has it's own private bath and another half bath in the hallway. BOTTOM FLOOR- bedroom, full bath, huge laundry room/mudroom and access from the attached garage, man cave/lady's lounge, and a workshop in the basement area of the home.Home is located on a dead end street,couple miles to Fort Drum and 6 miles to Watertown.Don't miss out on this awesome rental in Black River. Carthage School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Stafford dr. have any available units?
109 Stafford dr. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Stafford dr. have?
Some of 109 Stafford dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Stafford dr. currently offering any rent specials?
109 Stafford dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Stafford dr. pet-friendly?
No, 109 Stafford dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Black River.
Does 109 Stafford dr. offer parking?
Yes, 109 Stafford dr. does offer parking.
Does 109 Stafford dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Stafford dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Stafford dr. have a pool?
No, 109 Stafford dr. does not have a pool.
Does 109 Stafford dr. have accessible units?
No, 109 Stafford dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Stafford dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Stafford dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Stafford dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Stafford dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
