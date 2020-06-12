109 Stafford dr.

Amenities

BLACK RIVER RENTAL-Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.5 minutes to Fort Drum gate. Gorgeous multi-family homes with unique features.MAIN FLOOR-living room with gas fireplace and large bay window, wood floors,formal dining room, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and access to the private back yard. TOP FLOOR- 3 nice sized bedrooms, master has it's own private bath and another half bath in the hallway. BOTTOM FLOOR- bedroom, full bath, huge laundry room/mudroom and access from the attached garage, man cave/lady's lounge, and a workshop in the basement area of the home.Home is located on a dead end street,couple miles to Fort Drum and 6 miles to Watertown.Don't miss out on this awesome rental in Black River. Carthage School District.