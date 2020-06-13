/
/
black river
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:51 PM
39 Apartments for rent in Black River, NY📍
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
109 Stafford dr.
109 Stafford Drive, Black River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1767 sqft
BLACK RIVER RENTAL-Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.5 minutes to Fort Drum gate. Gorgeous multi-family homes with unique features.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
169 Howe Street
169 Howe Street, Black River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1134 sqft
Located in the Village of Black River close to Fort Drum. 2 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the home, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a separate walk-in shower and bath with double vanity.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
108 Wendell Lane
108 Wendell Lane, Black River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1863 sqft
Spacious living room with hardwood floors with a large master bedroom with double closets. Lower level has a another bedroom, family room, and bathroom. Large deck with a pool on the back side of home.
Results within 1 mile of Black River
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
22128 Riverbend Drive West
22128 Riverbend Drive West, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2277 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath in a residential area. Great back yard, in floor vacuum system. Close to Fort Drum and Watertown. Utilities average National Grid (Gas+Electric) average $200, water $60 quarterly, Trash waste Management $30 a month.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
27715 State Route 3
27715 New York Highway 3, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3304 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom 2 full bath with a 1 bedroom in law apt and attached 2 stall garage. Newer hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Sliding door leads to the private back deck. IN law apt is connected
Results within 5 miles of Black River
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
1654 sqft
Everything you need to enjoy community-style living is nearby! Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park apartments is conveniently located within walking distance of the picturesque Thompson Park and Zoo, neatly tucked away in a charming neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
$
38 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1543 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1540 sqft
Located only 10 minutes to the Fort Drum base, Parkstead Watertown at Black River features the largest townhomes and garden apartments in the heart of Watertown.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
32318 County Route 143
32318 County Road 143, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Home in the country available Now! Must see this newly renovated home with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Laundry and master are on the first floor. It has a spacious living area, updated kitchen and plenty of storage. Schedule your showing today!
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road, Felts Mills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1617 sqft
LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION... Nestled in the Village of Felts Mills this 3/4 bedroom 1 full bath home is waitng for new tenants. 1ST FLOOR- large kitchen with appliances, formal dining room, living room, family room, laundry room and 1 full bath.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
21492 Miser Hill Rd
21492 Miser Road, Jefferson County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
840 sqft
Country 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Rental in Black River - If you are looking for a rental in the Country make sure to check out this 2 Bedroom /1 Bath mobile home that is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
24437 State Route 283
24437 New York Highway 283, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1723 sqft
Country 4 Bedroom / 1 Full bath rental just on the outskirts of Watertown with a close commute to Fort Drum available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
22223 Riverglade Drive
22223 Riverglade Drive, Jefferson County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1944 sqft
Amazing home in a well maintained neighborhood. Spacious eat in kitchen with an island. Attached family room. A nice size dining room, living room and half bath all on the first floor. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor.
Results within 10 miles of Black River
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1334 sqft
Enjoy walk-in closets, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Private patios, landscaped courtyards, a pool and sundeck and a gym. The pet-friendly community is near I-81.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
58 Units Available
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1709 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24437 NYS Rte 283
24437 State Route 283, Jefferson County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1723 sqft
Country 4 Bedroom / 1 Full bath rental just on the outskirts of Watertown with a close commute to Fort Drum available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 S. Rutland Street
222 S Rutland St, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
1433 sqft
2-3 Bedroom Ready NOw~~ - 2-3 Bedroom Upper unit available now. This apartment features good size living room with adorable window bench and other original woodwork.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18 Parker Ave
18 Parker Avenue, Deferiet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Charming 3 bedroom home in a great location. This home features a fireplace and detached one car garage. Spacious bedrooms, and a full basement offer plenty of living space.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
203 Keyes Avenue
203 Keyes Avenue, Watertown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
This is a gorgeous home ready for tenants. The home is spacious with plenty of storage through out. First floor of the home offers the kitchen,formal dining room, laundry room, a bathroom, a mud room/back entry room and a 1/2 bath.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
425 Gaffney Drive, 3
425 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
435 Gaffney Drive, 6
435 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
ELECTRIC UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH 1 YEAR LEASE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
405 Gaffney Drive, 8
405 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment Ontario Village is a well maintained twenty six acre apartment community offering the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and quality.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1211 Faichney Drive, 5
1211 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & ELECTRIC FREE FOR THE MONTH OF MOVE IN! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
415 Gaffney Drive, 1
415 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1213 Faichney Drive, 1
1213 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & UTILITY FREE JUNE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Black River rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
Some of the colleges located in the Black River area include Jefferson Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Black River from include Watertown, Gouverneur, Carthage, Rome, and West Carthage.