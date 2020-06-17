All apartments in Atlantic Beach
73 Acapulco Street
73 Acapulco Street

73 Acapulco Street · No Longer Available
Location

73 Acapulco Street, Atlantic Beach, NY 11509
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
THIS ADORABLE COTTAGE L/R D/R KIT DEN 2 BRM, 2 BTH COULD BE YOURS THIS SUMMER. LOCATED 1 BLOCK FROM A PRIVATE BEACH. PLENTY OF PARKING IN PRIVATE DRIVEWAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Acapulco Street have any available units?
73 Acapulco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, NY.
What amenities does 73 Acapulco Street have?
Some of 73 Acapulco Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Acapulco Street currently offering any rent specials?
73 Acapulco Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Acapulco Street pet-friendly?
No, 73 Acapulco Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 73 Acapulco Street offer parking?
Yes, 73 Acapulco Street does offer parking.
Does 73 Acapulco Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Acapulco Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Acapulco Street have a pool?
No, 73 Acapulco Street does not have a pool.
Does 73 Acapulco Street have accessible units?
No, 73 Acapulco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Acapulco Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Acapulco Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Acapulco Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Acapulco Street does not have units with air conditioning.
