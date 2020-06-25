All apartments in Washoe County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2495 Star Pointe

2495 Star Pointe Dr · (775) 322-3015
Location

2495 Star Pointe Dr, Washoe County, NV 89521
Hidden Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2495 Star Pointe · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2550 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2495 Star Pointe, Reno, NV 89521 - Gracious estate home offered for lease fully furnished. Spend this Summer & Autumn in Reno. AVAILABLE July 1 or sooner. Call for details. Surrounded by impressive mountain views, this 1 story home is located down an unassuming country road & nestled in a lovely enclave of newer homes. Equal distance to Lake Tahoe or downtown Reno. With tasteful decor, a fully appointed kitchen, with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Short term lease. Small pet on approval. NON SMOKING PROPERTY. No cats. $40 per adult application fee.

(RLNE4776263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2495 Star Pointe have any available units?
2495 Star Pointe has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2495 Star Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
2495 Star Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2495 Star Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 2495 Star Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 2495 Star Pointe offer parking?
No, 2495 Star Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 2495 Star Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2495 Star Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2495 Star Pointe have a pool?
No, 2495 Star Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 2495 Star Pointe have accessible units?
No, 2495 Star Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2495 Star Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 2495 Star Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2495 Star Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 2495 Star Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
