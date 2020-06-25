Amenities

2495 Star Pointe, Reno, NV 89521 - Gracious estate home offered for lease fully furnished. Spend this Summer & Autumn in Reno. AVAILABLE July 1 or sooner. Call for details. Surrounded by impressive mountain views, this 1 story home is located down an unassuming country road & nestled in a lovely enclave of newer homes. Equal distance to Lake Tahoe or downtown Reno. With tasteful decor, a fully appointed kitchen, with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Short term lease. Small pet on approval. NON SMOKING PROPERTY. No cats. $40 per adult application fee.



(RLNE4776263)