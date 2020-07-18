1055 Indian Summer Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Modern design with vast views in this custom Arrowcreek home! Open living concept with a chef’s kitchen including; slab granite counters, 2 built in dishwashers, custom cabinetry and Italian hand blown glass light fixtures. Great room brings the outdoors in with huge panoramic windows, hickory flooring and floor to ceiling slate fireplace! Relax in the master retreat with walk in closet, dressing area, soaking tub and steam shower. Lower level includes bar, family room, and more. Private lot. Don’t miss! Listing Agent: Erika C Lamb Email Address: erika.lamb@me.com Broker: Welcome Home 11-12 month lease (prefer 23 months), No smoking, mature pets (non-aggressive breed) upon owner approval with additional refundable security deposit of $500.00 and pet rent of $35.00 per month per pet (Resident responsible for containing pet(s) - no fencing), application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, landscaping maintenance, and $10 per month for furnace filters. The Security Deposit is the same as the rent as long as there are no pets and good credit. A Vantage credit score of 700 or higher is required to lease this home for all adult applicants 23 or older. Gross income 3 times the rent is required.