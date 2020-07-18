All apartments in Washoe County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:43 AM

1055 Indian Summer Court

1055 Indian Summer Court · (775) 200-1335
Location

1055 Indian Summer Court, Washoe County, NV 89511

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,250

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3724 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Modern design with vast views in this custom Arrowcreek home! Open living concept with a chef’s kitchen including; slab granite counters, 2 built in dishwashers, custom cabinetry and Italian hand blown glass light fixtures. Great room brings the outdoors in with huge panoramic windows, hickory flooring and floor to ceiling slate fireplace! Relax in the master retreat with walk in closet, dressing area, soaking tub and steam shower. Lower level includes bar, family room, and more. Private lot. Don’t miss! Listing Agent: Erika C Lamb Email Address: erika.lamb@me.com Broker: Welcome Home 11-12 month lease (prefer 23 months), No smoking, mature pets (non-aggressive breed) upon owner approval with additional refundable security deposit of $500.00 and pet rent of $35.00 per month per pet (Resident responsible for containing pet(s) - no fencing), application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, landscaping maintenance, and $10 per month for furnace filters. The Security Deposit is the same as the rent as long as there are no pets and good credit. A Vantage credit score of 700 or higher is required to lease this home for all adult applicants 23 or older. Gross income 3 times the rent is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Indian Summer Court have any available units?
1055 Indian Summer Court has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1055 Indian Summer Court have?
Some of 1055 Indian Summer Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Indian Summer Court currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Indian Summer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Indian Summer Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 Indian Summer Court is pet friendly.
Does 1055 Indian Summer Court offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Indian Summer Court offers parking.
Does 1055 Indian Summer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Indian Summer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Indian Summer Court have a pool?
Yes, 1055 Indian Summer Court has a pool.
Does 1055 Indian Summer Court have accessible units?
No, 1055 Indian Summer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Indian Summer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Indian Summer Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Indian Summer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 Indian Summer Court does not have units with air conditioning.
