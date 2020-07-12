Neighborhood Guide: Las Vegas
Check out the top neighborhoods in Las Vegas for renting an apartment: Mira Villas, Downtown Las Vegas, Rancho Oakey and more
- 1. Mira VillasSee all 165 apartments in Mira VillasVerified
1 of 17Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm21 Units AvailableMira VillasWillowbrook Apartment Homes2601 S Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV1 Bedroom$1,230851 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,3901235 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,7701539 sqftVerified
1 of 15Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm28 Units AvailableMira VillasCanyon Villas650 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV1 Bedroom$1,205887 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,3551218 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
- 2. Downtown Las VegasSee all 373 apartments in Downtown Las VegasVerified
1 of 15Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm21 Units AvailableDowntown Las VegasStax Studio501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NVStudio$899285 sqft1 BedroomAskVerified
1 of 17Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm13 Units AvailableDowntown Las VegasMaryland Villas Apartments701 North 13th Street, Las Vegas, NV1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$911655 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
- 3. Rancho OakeySee all 424 apartments in Rancho OakeyVerified
1 of 42Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm8 Units AvailableRancho OakeyReNew 29002900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV1 Bedroom$905680 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,010863 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,2851319 sqftVerified
1 of 4Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm26 Units AvailableRancho OakeyValley View by Welltower Living1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV1 Bedroom$769521 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,125760 sqft
- 4. The Section SevenSee all 361 apartments in The Section SevenVerified
1 of 24Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm$15 Units AvailableThe Section SevenReflections at the Lakes2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV1 Bedroom$1,030700 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,1951005 sqftVerified
1 of 15Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm29 Units AvailableThe Section SevenSummerhill Pointe Apartments9501 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV1 Bedroom$1,005703 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,1601101 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,3751109 sqft
- 5. Peccole RanchSee all 383 apartments in Peccole RanchVerified
1 of 30Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm28 Units AvailablePeccole RanchRitiro Las Vegas9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV1 Bedroom$1,086762 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,3061051 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,6621322 sqftVerified
1 of 30Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm26 Units AvailablePeccole RanchThe Palms at Peccole Ranch9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV1 Bedroom$1,085733 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,225950 sqft3 BedroomsAsk