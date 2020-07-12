Neighborhood Guide: Las Vegas

Check out the top neighborhoods in Las Vegas for renting an apartment: Mira Villas, Downtown Las Vegas, Rancho Oakey and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
  1. 1. Mira Villas
    Mira Villas
    Willowbrook Apartment Homes
    2601 S Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $1,230
    851 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,390
    1235 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,770
    1539 sqft
    Mira Villas
    Canyon Villas
    650 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $1,205
    887 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,355
    1218 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  2. 2. Downtown Las Vegas
    Downtown Las Vegas
    Stax Studio
    501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
    Studio
    $899
    285 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    Downtown Las Vegas
    Maryland Villas Apartments
    701 North 13th Street, Las Vegas, NV
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $911
    655 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  3. 3. Rancho Oakey
    Rancho Oakey
    ReNew 2900
    2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $905
    680 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,010
    863 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,285
    1319 sqft
    Rancho Oakey
    Valley View by Welltower Living
    1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $769
    521 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,125
    760 sqft
  4. 4. The Section Seven
    The Section Seven
    Reflections at the Lakes
    2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $1,030
    700 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,195
    1005 sqft
    The Section Seven
    Summerhill Pointe Apartments
    9501 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $1,005
    703 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,160
    1101 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,375
    1109 sqft
  5. 5. Peccole Ranch
    Peccole Ranch
    Ritiro Las Vegas
    9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $1,086
    762 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,306
    1051 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,662
    1322 sqft
    Peccole Ranch
    The Palms at Peccole Ranch
    9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
    1 Bedroom
    $1,085
    733 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,225
    950 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
